NORTH STONINGTON — First Selectman Michael Urgo is in quarantine after contracting a suspected case of COVID-19.
North Stonington’s top elected official said he had contracted the virus sometime after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. Urgo felt symptoms he thought were allergies, but when they persisted for a few days, he said he went as a precaution to have himself tested.
On Saturday, those tests came back with positive results.
“I have been someone who has been pretty careful, and I had not stopped using precautions after having the first shot,” Urgo said. “I still am not sure where I had got it; there was no way to trace contacts and determine where I picked it up.”
Urgo, 43, said he was home doing yard work last week when he started to not feel well. He assumed his seasonal allergies were flaring up, but when the symptoms persisted, he went into quarantine and got tested, he said. Urgo said he is not feeling super well, but is doing OK and does not have any severe issues.
The Ledge Light Health District reported that in the two-week period ending April 10, which is before Urgo had tested positive, there were 11 North Stonington residents with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The town has had a total of 282 virus cases and four related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Urgo’s positive test comes a few weeks after he received the first of two vaccination shots. Urgo credited receiving the vaccination for potentially helping to reduce the severity of his symptoms. He said he is hopeful to make a quick recovery.
“I am thankful to have received the first vaccination dose before this,” he said. “I do have conditions including asthma and allergies that can make me more susceptible, but I am doing pretty well.”
Urgo first announced publicly that he had tested positive on Monday evening during the Board of Finance’s annual public hearing on the budget. The first selectman was not present but instead attended remotely via Zoom.
He said in a phone conversation Wednesday that he intends to share his experience with others and show them that even with precautions, anyone can catch COVID-19.
“There is a lesson to be learned here. I was still doing things the right way, using hand sanitizer and masks and social distancing, and that didn’t stop it,” Urgo said. “It just proves that people need to consider getting vaccinated and let the process play out. If we all take caution and participate in vaccination, we’ll be able to return to a more normal way of life soon enough.”
A proponent of the COVID-19 vaccinations, Urgo said his experience has only strengthened his belief that vaccinations are an important part of returning to a more normal way of life and encouraged those in the community to consider getting one.
“I would like to see everyone get it so we can get this virus out of our way and move forward,” he said.
