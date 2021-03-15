STONINGTON — An ordinance that will establish a no-wake zone at Sandy Point, a lease agreement for the installation of energy efficient equipment at three school buildings and technical changes to the street construction ordinance and to revoke debt authorizations for completed projects were all approved by voters Saturday during the community’s first drive-thru vote.
Stonington residents overwhelmingly passed all four measures during the virtual special town meeting and community vote on Saturday, with 99 voters traveling to town hall to cast their ballots on the issues. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said each measure will be advertised as requested, and staff will begin to implement any changes effective immediately.
“All four items that were voted on were not controversial, but were important in their ways,” Chesebrough said. “These were changes that needed to be made, and issues that were already in front of us but had been put off to the side as a result of the pandemic.”
The no-wake zone, which Harbormaster Eric Donch said during Saturday’s virtual town meeting will extend from the western tip of Sandy Point to the stone folly, is designed to improve safety in the channel that extends along the northern section of Sandy Point.
Under the approved ordinance, Stonington police will be able to enhance enforcement efforts and crack down on boats speeding through the channel with fines of up to $100. The section of Sandy Point impacted by the no-wake zone is a popular summer destination for regional boaters and use has only increased in recent years, officials said.
With the ordinance passing in March, Chesebrough said the town will be able to educate the public and implement the no-wake zone ahead of the 2021 summer season.
As a result of Saturday’s vote, school officials will also begin immediately negotiating a lease agreement with Eversource regarding the installation of energy efficient equipment at Stonington High School, Stonington Middle School and the Stonington Public Schools administrative offices at the site of the former Pawcatuck Middle School.
The program, which is only available to municipalities every four years, involves the installation of energy-efficient lighting and LED lighting in municipal buildings. School and town officials said although the district will be responsible for some costs up front, the work is estimated to save the district $12,000 per month in energy costs and savings would far exceed installation costs.
“This really was a win-win for the schools and the taxpayers,” Chesebrough said.
Voters also approved measures Saturday that provide technical changes to the town’s street construction ordinance. The measure will allow for more stringent insurance requirements to protect the town against general liability and assure quality.
Town staff also now have the ability to revoke prior debt authorizations for completed town projects, a change designed to enhance transparency and accuracy in town records.
Chesebrough said the meeting was “very successful” given the new drive-thru format, and will provide the town with a valuable tool moving forward. She said although the town was likely to have a virtual annual town meeting this year, currently scheduled to take place in mid April, that vote will still be held in-person by traditional referendum as it always has been.
“This was a successful first try, but we are not going to change what is spelled out in our charter,” Chesebrough said. “People will be able to go to the polls to vote on the town budget as they’ve been able to do in the past.”
