WESTERLY — A new web page created by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Foundation is being used to assist business owners, workers, local nonprofits, and health care organizations as the effects of the COVID-19 crisis mount.
Launched about a week ago, the Ocean Community One Fund page is a clearinghouse of information on how to donate to chamber efforts that support businesses and residents in Westerly, Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown and Stonington as well as ways to donate financially to social service agencies and hospitals. The page also includes information about medical equipment and meals being sought by Westerly Hospital.
The chamber foundation, a philanthropic arm of the chamber that is set up to manage funds and serve as a fiduciary agent, was working on development of the One Fund page prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. When effects of the virus started being felt here, it stepped up its efforts and rolled out the new page.
"The Ocean Community Chamber Foundation started developing the concept for the site last year as part of its strategic planning for the 'next' major crisis to hit our community," said Lisa Konicki, the chamber's president.
Development of the One Fund page follows the significant role the chamber played in marshaling community resources and its own direct intervention during and after the floods of 2010 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
"People are always looking for a way to help. This provides, hopefully, a way to channel their energy and provides an avenue to assist," Konicki said during a recent interview.
The fund is incorporated in a draft version of the town's Comprehensive Plan update. In its current manifestation, the One Fund web page is focused "to specifically support economic recovery, basic human needs (food, clothing, shelter), basic pet needs and the local medical professionals/organizations on the front line of this COVID-19 pandemic," Konicki said.
Trying to slow the spread of the virus, Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered many businesses to close and others have been forced to reduce operations. Workers have experienced layoffs and reductions in hours.
Donors who support chamber efforts can specify projects they want to donate to or by visiting the site can learn about Westerly Hospital's need for meals for staff from Rhode Island and Connecticut restaurants. Information is also available on how to donate personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and respirator face masks.
Information on the chamber's gift certificate program is also available. Accepted by dozens of restaurant and others businesses in the region, gift certificates can be purchased through the page and received by mail. Curbside service at the chamber's office on Chamber Way (off Route 1) was available, but it is unclear whether such trips are permitted under the governor's most recent restrictions. The certificates can also be donated. Donations can also be made to the chamber, which manages the gift certificate program but does not charge for the service and instead passes the complete value of each gift certificate along to local businesses.
The chamber is also promoting the sale of "Community Strong" t-shirts being made by J. Mack Studios in Westerly and Emulsion Printhouse in Stonington. This initiative is an effort to continue providing jobs to the two companies, while also generating funds for general business support that the chamber's COVID-19 Committee will manage. The t-shirts are $24 each, with $9 from each sale going to the chamber's efforts.
On Friday at a news conference at Town Hall, Konicki pledged the chamber's unwavering commitment to bringing the region's businesses back.
"The Chamber of Commerce is doing everything that it can to support you and get Westerly working again," she said.
