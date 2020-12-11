UNCASVILLE — A new community COVID-19 collection site is now located in the Mohegan Sun's Thames Garage, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., administered by Yale New Haven Health.
The drive-thru site was selected to provide more community testing in the Uncasville region, but also to allow Mohegan Sun team and tribal members access to fast, safe COVID-19 testing. The Thames Garage location is open to the public and Mohegan team members by appointment only.
The new Yale New Haven Health site will provide COVID-19 testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with or without insurance. If a child is under age 18, a parent/guardian must be present. All adults over 18 must bring a photo ID. Face masks are required.
Appointments are required and may be made by a physician placing an order or by visiting covidtesting2.ynhhs.org.
— Sun staff
