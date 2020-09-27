RICHMOND — The coronavirus has changed in-person learning at Richmond Elementary School, necessitating new restrictions, but also encouraging innovation. Students now have opportunities to learn outside, in several outdoor classroom settings.
Principal Sharon Martin said when the PTO put out a call for tree stumps to be used as seats, the response from the community was immediate.
“The PTO asked parents for tree stumps and we had donations of over 100 tree stumps that we were able to put in multiple locations,” she said.
One of those locations is near the wooded trail, known as the Storybook Path, behind the school, a second is under a tree, also behind the school, and a third is in a courtyard.
The large, heavy stumps make it possible for the school to ensure that the children remain safely distanced.
“They’re heavy,” Martin said. “They were intentionally positioned more than six feet apart, so that’s been wonderful.”
The PTO also purchased three tents with seats and small desks and assisted with the upgrade of the school’s courtyard, an Eagle Scout project of Richmond Troop 1 member Austin Thorp.
“We were able to connect with a local Eagle Scout and our PTO and a number of local businesses made donations to renovate our interior courtyard space into an outdoor classroom that is equipped with benches and a blackboard and beautiful planting and signage supporting our mission of “Richmond Cares,” Martin said. “We’ve been lucky to have this space for an instructional space, but also, we have three large third grade classrooms… when they have their snack and their lunch and they take their masks off it’s been great to have them go into the courtyard space to do that, breathe fresh air, sit spaced apart and eat their snack and lunch.”
In addition to help from the Scouts, the school will receive a bench donated by Chariho Furniture, mulch from Bill Shaw Landscaping and a donation from Richmond Sand and Gravel.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said it was exciting to see the outdoor spaces come together.
“It’s been amazing to see the creativity of the Richmond outdoor spaces,” she said. “They have been working on these spaces and have been able to enhance the spaces in ways that allow teachers and students to maximize outdoor learning.”
The only obstacle to holding classes outdoors has been the range of the school’s WiFi.
“The space that’s outside the Storybook Path hasn’t had a lot of use instructionally, because the WiFi doesn’t go that far and the tents hadn’t either, so that’s why I moved them closer to the building,” Martin said. “Closer to the building, the WiFi works.”
One of the biggest benefits to going outside has been giving the children a respite from wearing their masks.
“Just providing the mask breaks has been so essential for kids, because they don’t have the stamina to wear their masks all day and the weather’s been cooperating with that, so we just try to tie in mask breaks with the importance of taking movement breaks, stretch breaks, and that’s what we’ve used the outdoor spaces for as well,” Martin said.
With winter coming, children will not be able to have classes outdoors, but they will still go outside.
“If it’s not nice, we can continue to use those spaces for mask breaks,” Martin said. “We send our students outside all the time. The only time that we don’t is when the temperature drops in the red zone … That’s what’s nice about all of those stumps. They’re going to be out there year round and kids can get out there and take a break.”
