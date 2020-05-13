STONINGTON — The Mystic Seaport Museum will reopen to the public beginning Memorial Day weekend as part of a gradual plan to return to regular operations.
The Seaport announced Wednesday that it will formally reopen on Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours will remain the same through Monday, May 25, and will be from noon to 4 p.m. from May 26-29.
"For the initial weeks visitors will be able to access only the outdoors portion of the grounds as the village buildings and indoor exhibitions will remain closed for the time being," The Seaport said in a press release. "As Connecticut reduces its COVID-19 restrictions, the museum will work to reopen additional parts of the grounds and add programming to return to a more traditional and expansive experience for visitors."
Admission for the public will be free during the first week.
