MYSTIC — Mystic Seaport Museum is offering free admission to essential workers on Saturdays in March.
The free admission is being given as part of the museum’s Caring for Our Community program and is intended as a way to say thank you to those keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free admission will be given to essential workers, including health care workers, educators, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and emergency medical services, law enforcement, including local police and state troopers, and grocery store and food service workers. For a complete list, visit bit.ly/2P0BMc5.
Free admission will include a ticket for the essential worker. Guests accompanying the worker will receive the museum’s discounted group rate.
Workers must present their badge or proof of employment when they arrive at the museum. The free and discounted tickets will only be available in person and will not be available online. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
— Sun staff
