Proving Plato's old adage that necessity is the mother of invention, 30-year-old Dr. Chris Wiles, a New London native and first-year anesthesiology resident, saw a need for more medical masks and sprang into action last month to make a change — with a little help from a local library.
Utilizing his prowess for invention, his ingenuity and his desire to make a difference and save as many lives as possible, Wiles, who is doing his residency at Hartford and St. Francis hospitals in Hartford and UConn Health in Farmington, has taken advantage of the CDC’s relaxed guidelines for medical face masks and transformed his personal 3D printer into an instrument of lifesaving design.
Wiles started out making masks for health care workers in case they needed them if the supply of N95 masks run out. He has emphasized the fact that his masks cannot be called N95 masks, which are so named because they filter out 95 percent of the 0.3-micron particles the wearer breathes. Wiles' two-layer filter masks are currently being tested to determine how much filtration they offer.
“We are testing them now,” said Wiles, who moved up his production timeline and put them to work immediately.
Library pitches in
In March, Wiles' project got a big boost from the Mystic & Noank Library, which gave him some industrial-strength firepower when it loaned him both of its MakerBot Replicator printers.
“Once I heard about what Dr. Wiles was doing, a light bulb went off, and I knew, this is how we can help,” said Karen Wall, executive director of the Mystic & Noank Library. She immediately got in touch with Wiles and offered him the use of the library’s two 3D printers, which are used as part of the Young Engineers Club.
"As a library, we always want to be part of the solution. We pride ourselves on being responsive and thinking fast," added Wall. "So, we disinfected the printers, boxed them up, along with our extra filament and sent them on their way to do good.”
The MakerBot Replicators were gifted to the library for STEAM programming by the Meiyan and Stephen Gross Fund in honor of Sidney and Roger Gross. With the library closed to the public, the printers, affectionately named Sidney and Roger, had been idle and were ready for a job. The printers have been added to Wiles' fleet of nine others at Hartford Hospital. He has another 11 printers working out of St. Francis Hospital right now and is on the lookout for more.
“The Mystic machines are bigger and faster than most of our other machines and they are helping us, for sure, getting a lot of work done," Wiles said. "The library also gave me filament, which is so generous, because this is hard to come by right now. It’s either sold out, or the shipping time is very long." He said small, personal 3D printers cost about $220 and larger ones, like the library printers, are in the $2,500 range.
“This crisis has brought out the creativity in everyone,” said Wall.
In that spirit, Wiles launched a new design on April 5, when he put out his design for what he is calling "face frames." The face frame holds a piece of fabric to the face and theoretically will filter out 99 percent of the particles. The new apparatus is disposable and designed to be used anywhere from one to three times, whereas the masks are made to be used for up to two weeks if you change the filter and clean it properly, explained Wiles.
Currently, he can make 20 masks and 100 frames per day at his printing sites.
Group effort
Wiles has trained three people to use the 3D printers for his projects, and the trio has gone on to train five others — and the training is continual. Wiles said it takes approximately 30 minutes to print the face frames and five hours to print each mask, so he devised a schedule that includes printing the masks overnight and the frames all day, with volunteers manning the printers.
Radiologist Michael Baldwin and orthopedic surgeon Augustus Mazzocca were both instrumental in helping Wiles come up with his designs.
“We all pulled together,” said Wiles. “It’s rare to have people from the medicine department, orthopedics and radiology come together, but that is what is so amazing about all of this. We are all connected and all working to help.
Goal acceleration
Wiles said he had always planned to go into the design field for medical devices but was currently working on his first life goal of completing his anesthesiology residency. When the crisis hit, he swiftly changed gears and jumped into action.
“I knew I always wanted to design medical devices eventually, but I thought that goal was about 10 years down the line,” said Wiles. “I’ve always liked to create and invent. I never thought that I would have the time or the occasion to do what I am doing now. Personally, it has been a bit of a silver lining to all this.”
Wiles said he is part of several online communities that are pushing people to collaborate and to be inventive, and he is inspired and invigorated by the sense of unity he is feeling from fellow inventors all over the world also looking for ways to help out or who are using his designs to make masks.
“People are making all kinds of things and sharing them completely for free, just to help others. It’s amazing. This has sparked a sense of a coalition among inventors, for a ‘do-it-yourself’ design aspect in the medical field to help people and save lives,” he said.
And, Wiles said, he isn’t done. Last week, he was in the midst of coming up with a new design to make face shields with the printers next.
Wiles has a GoFundMe page and will be using the funds (as of early April, more than $10,000 had been raised) to purchase more printers and filament. He will also be using the money to pay for shipping costs to get his products to the hospitals that need them most.
“Right now, the plan is to ship 50 percent out and keep 50 percent in Connecticut. We want to make sure that everyone who needs them can get them,” said Wiles. His 3D printer spec designs are available online and posted on a YouTube video at bit.ly/CVmasksYT. To donate to his GoFundMe campaign go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/doctors-3d-printing-masks.
