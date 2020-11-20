WESTERLY — Several downtown businesses received a boost this week when they opened an envelope that arrived in the mail and found a greeting card containing a message of hope and either a crisp $100 bill or two $50 bills from a mystery benefactor.
Five shops are known to have received the cards that arrived bearing a Boston postmark. A heart in the left top corner of the envelope served as the return address. Inside each envelope was a "Peanuts" card depicting Charlie Brown and his gang, and a typed note that reads: "A small gift to a small business owner in a pandemic. May 2021 bring you prosperity." On the sheet of paper containing the note is a photo illustration of two hands holding a seedling tree that appears ready to be planted.
"It made me smile and set the tone for the whole day," said Anna Lenihan, who owns Woodees, the clothing and accessories boutique on Broad Street.
Woodees and its companion shop, Woodmansee's, each received one of the cards. Lenihan posted a photograph of the card on Facebook hoping people might see it and be moved to act similarly.
"We shared it so people would see it's such a positive thing even in this difficult time. We wanted to show you can really brighten someone's day with a small gesture. It doesn't have to be $100. Just buy someone a cup of coffee or give them a compliment," Lenihan said.
As the holiday shopping season gets underway, Lenihan said, it was nice to see someone recognize the efforts of small business owners and the challenges they face when many messages are steering shoppers to mega-corporate websites.
"I think it's the sweetest thing ever that someone would go out of their way, without attention, and do something to help keep our shops afloat. It's such a nice gesture," Lenihan said.
Gail Desrosier, the owner of Eagle's Nest Gallery, said she was "very touched" to receive the card and gift. She wondered if the anonymous sender might be a Boston man who purchased an item at her store during a recent Sunday Funday event last month. Whoever is responsible for the good deed, Desrosier said, it lifted her spirits.
"It was a breath of fresh air to have someone do this. I'm very grateful," Desrosier said.
Billy Nigrelli of Nigrelli's Jewelry said his shop planned to pay the gesture forward by keeping an eye out for a customer who might need a little help and by sending $100 to a local business.
"Wasn't that nice. I don't know who it's from but it made our day," Nigrelli said.
Melissa Ashley Brides also received one of the cards.
