CRANSTON — The annual Medicare open enrollment period in Rhode Island has started and will run through Dec. 7.
Medicare-eligible Rhode Islanders can sign up for coverage or make changes to their existing plan and/or Part D coverage. Due to COVID-19 and related safety measures, the Office of Healthy Aging and its partnering agencies are offering free, virtual and phone-based counseling and application assistance during open enrollment.
The state’s open enrollment period is coordinated by the Office of Healthy Aging’s State Health Information Program. Through a network of community partners and volunteers, the program provides free coaching on Medicare benefits and services to older Rhode Islanders, adults living with disabilities and their families throughout the year.
To schedule an appointment with an enrollment specialist, call 401-462-4444. For more information, call 888-884-8721 or visit oha.ri.gov.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.