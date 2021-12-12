PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s governor has extended his executive orders requiring masks in schools and declaring a disaster emergency due to new COVID-19 variants.
Both orders were due to expire Saturday. Gov. Dan McKee signed an extension through Jan. 8.
McKee reported on Saturday the state’s first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus in an adult who recently had traveled out-of-state.
McKee and state health officials said the person is in their 20s, lives in Providence County and recently returned from travel in New York.
State health officials said the individual completed a primary vaccination series but had no record of a booster shot.
Officials are working on contact tracing.
McKee plans to announce a set of actions this week to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressure on the hospital systems, while keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.
He’s currently finalizing the plans, he said.
The state has had a high level of transmission since August. A holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.
Here are some other coronavirus developments from across New England:
Connecticut
Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it’s required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn’t followed the example of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has reinstituted a statewide mask mandate beginning Monday.
Lamont said the cellphone app will give restaurants and stores the tools they need to determine what restrictions to put in place, if any.
“Let them make the right decision in terms of allowing people into their facility,” Lamont said at a news conference. “Letting them have the information that if a person’s unvaccinated, they’ve got to wear a mask.”
The digital passport, which Lamont said he prefers to call a digital health card since the term passport has become politicized, will use a QR code and will be tied into the state’s vaccination database.
Rhode Island plans to roll out a similar app, and Massachusetts is expected to follow suit, the Hartford Courant reported. New York introduced a passport verification app about eight months ago.
At least a dozen states have banned proof-of-vaccination requirements.
Massachsuetts
State officials have told the city of Methuen that it has to return about $650,000 in federal funds spent on hazard pay for some employees and relief for restaurants.
The Eagle-Tribune reports that the state Executive Office for Administration and Finance told Methuen Mayor Neil Perry that the hazard pay stipends, totaling $500,000, amount to impermissible bonuses for workers who did not face a physical hardship related to their employment. The restaurant money was given to owners to reimburse licensing fees, which was also not deemed an eligible expense.
Prior to the money being distributed, Perry said the city’s financial officer sought guidance and told him the hazard pay was an allowable expense. He said the state should’ve been more forthcoming about the conditions for spending the money and he has appealed the state’s decision.
The city received $4 million in federal pandemic relief funds.
Public records obtained by The Eagle-Tribune from the state show that hazard pay was issued to 346 city employees, including personnel in human resources, accounting, public works and the police and fire departments.
The mayor said the stipends went to employees working in person at City Hall or on site at their workplace in prorated amounts of up to $1,500, depending on the amount of time they worked during the pandemic.
Teachers were not issued the one-time payment because they had received a 1.5% raise and no one in his office received a stipend, Perry said.
He said Methuen has struggled as a border community when neighboring New Hampshire was more open during the pandemic.
The state determined the documentation provided for police and fire department staff did not sufficiently show that the work performed was related to the pandemic.
In Greenfield, a state nonprofit that provides mental health services for children overcoming sexual and physical abuse has received a $100,000 donation.
The donation for the Greenfield-based Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin Inc. will be spread out over 10 years, officials tell The Recorder.
Director Irene Woods said the money will go a long way to supporting the center’s services and annual budgeting. The nonprofit is funded almost entirely by grants or donations.
The rolling donation from the Gagne Wealth Management Group will be used to expand the center’s mental health services, so children reporting abuse can receive free and consistent care, she said.
Instead of having to be referred to a different agency that may be expensive and require insurance, Woods said children will be able to come to the Children’s Advocacy Center for mental health support.
Merrill Gagne, of Gagne Wealth Management Group, said he wanted to give the rolling donation to support and further the center’s mission.
