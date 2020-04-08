WESTERLY — Members of the Misquamicut Business Association are hoping a bigger and better Fallfest will help make up for having to cancel this year's Springfest due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What would have been the 10th annual Springfest, scheduled for May 8-10, has been canceled, but Caswell Cooke Jr., Misquamicut Business Association president, said his members are hopeful the fall festival can be expanded from the traditional three days to four. The extra day would require approval by the town and state, which both serve as presenting partners of the festivals, which is held in the state beach parking lot.
"We're thinking of Thursday night as a preview night and maybe offering local discounts," Cooke said.
While the success of both festivals depends on the weather, the MBA relies on them as a source of income each year. In good years, the festivals result in $10,000 to $20,000 profit that the association uses for operations. The association offers drive-in movies, car and magic shows and other programming to entice summer tourists to stay in the area. The association also conducts marketing efforts, hires a clean-up crew and makes other improvements to the Misquamicut streets.
In addition to serving as fundraising events, the festivals also help boost the area and town's tourism economy by offering activities during the "shoulder" months before and after the beach-going season.
"We're going to put all of our eggs in one basket and really push Fallfest this year," Cooke said.
Cooke, who is a member of the Town Council, has sounded a voice of optimism, saying he is hopeful the Misquamicut area will be busy by July 1, but he acknowledged Wednesday that it is impossible to predict.
"I'm optimistic that things will be back and that we'll have a summer season ... our state economy depends on summer. I'm definitely counting on being back by September," Cooke said.
The MBA will offer vendors who planned to participate in Springfest a place at Fallfest. Musicians who were booked to play at Springfest have all been understanding of the need to cancel the event, Cooke said.
Once things return to normal, Cooke said, the MBA will initiate a marketing campaign to get the word out in a fashion similar to the campaign that followed Superstorm Sandy, which devastated Misquamicut but did not delay the 2013 beach season.
In the meantime, the MBA is looking for ways to build and support the community. On Wednesday, Cooke announced the association will host an online benefit concert on April 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Plans are for the concert to be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube. Viewers will be asked to donate to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's One Fund, which is raising money to help small businesses and individuals hurt by the coronavirus' effect on the local economy.
Musicians are being sought to perform two or three songs. Those interested are asked to send videos to misquamicut2000@gmail.com.
