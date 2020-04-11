Seeking help early can be a key to successfully enduring financial hardships such as those wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, social service providers say.
"We're encouraging people to come and get help. This is a situation that no one has been through before. It's not something you can plan for," said Catherine Fox, president of the Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need board.
The Charlestown-based non-profit provides emergency food, clothing, and other vital supports to those in crisis throughout the state, primarily in Washington County. At the heart of its work is RICan's food rescue program. The center uses its refrigerated truck to collect meats, produce and dairy products from stores and provides the items to those in need through its food pantry at its Alton Carolina Road headquarters.
When individuals and families who have been self-sufficient are suddenly thrust into a time of uncertainty, it can be hard to seek help, Fox said.
"But we're a community — we all need to be there for each other," Fox said.
Opposite trends
The center offers weekly distributions of food from its pantry and has implemented a curbside pickup process to help protect guests and volunteers from contracting the virus. A cleaning company was hired recently to sanitize the center's facility.
As of Wednesday, RICan had distributed 26,500 pounds of food within the past month, an increase of 31 percent from the same period last year. The number of direct guests remained steady while the center increased its food sharing with neighboring agencies.
The amount of food distributed by the center is expected to increase this week when it begins supporting Babcock Village of Westerly as more residents there struggle to meet their daily expenses. Babcock Village is a privately owned, federally-subsidized complex that houses more than 200 low-income residents. The center also offers a healthy snack program for children.
Increased demand for food at stores has brought a decline in the amount of food the center can rescue. The center usually rescues about 6,200 pounds of food but two weeks ago that number fell to 5,000 pounds. Also, about 85 percent of RICan’s food inventory is either rescued or donated in normal times but the center is currently estimating its monthly food costs to increase up to four times compared to last year.
RICan's staff consists of volunteers, and about 80% of the volunteers are senior citizens, but many of them have decided to stay home to reduce the chances of contracting the virus. As a result, Fox said, the center is focusing on identify a smaller group volunteers for specific days and shifts to lessen the interaction with one another and to maintain social distancing requirements and recommendations.
Like many social service agencies, the center's revenue is down. Its thrift store is closed due to the virus and it is exploring grant opportunities. Donations can made via the center's website at rhodeislandcan.org/, Facebook or mailed to RICan, P.O. Box 73, Carolina, RI, 02812. Information on the center's hours of operation and programming is also available on the website.
Jonnycake juggling
The Jonnycake Center of Westerly continues to see an increase in requests for food from its pantry and its other services.
"We're seeing new clients at the center and seeing a spike in assistance requests for social services, rent and utilities," said Lee Eastbourne, the center's executive director, on Friday.
While the center's supply of food and its ability to acquire food remains solid, Eastbourne said the demand for food has increased by about 25%.
"We're continuing to see the numbers climb," he said.
The center's social services department remains open and functioning, but many services are being delivered by phone or e-mail. The center's thrift store, a major source of revenue, has been closed for weeks due to the virus, but plans are underway to conduct sales over the internet with curbside pick up of items.
Like Fox, Eastbourne encouraged individuals and families who are struggling to seek help from the center.
"Everything is confidential and there is no judgment here. We're here to help and try to make it as easy and dignified as possible," Eastbourne said.
Those wishing to help the center through a financial contribution are encouraged to donate soon. A family with a longstanding relationship with the center has offered to match donations, up to a total of $30,000, through June 30. Information on how to donate is available at https://jonnycake.org/donate-2/.
