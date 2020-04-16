WESTERLY — Fifteen local businesses will participate in a 12-hour online showcase coordinated by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The event, which will be broadcast on the chamber's Facebook page, will give viewers an opportunity to buy food, clothing, furniture, antiques and other items and services from local shops at a time when COVID-19 has sharply slowed local, national and international commerce.
"Hopefully it will remind people that we have some great products and services, and while you can't go into the store now, we can bring the store to you," said Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president.
Konicki and Maria DiMaggio, the chamber's membership and operations director, will split the filming duties, and store owners will appear live showing their stores' goods and services. When shoppers see something they want to buy, shop staff will be on hand to take orders by phone.
"It will be not unlike what people expect from home shopping networks," Konicki said.
The first six shoppers who spend $25 or more will receive a $10 chamber gift certificate.
Konicki and DiMaggio have developed demonstration videos to give shop owners ideas on how to manage their 45-minute blocks. They have also made up cue cards to manage each session.
The chamber has worked closely with local restaurant owners to help promote their take-out, delivery and curbside efforts as the coronavirus has forced the closure of dining rooms. The live shopping event represents a similar effort.
"We've done a lot for restaurants and that will continue. This lets us shift our focus to retail," Konicki said.
A few local retail shops have been able to pivot to curbside and online sales, but many are struggling. "Some have had no opportunity to connect with customers and are struggling because there does not appear to be an end in sight, and it's not without good reason, but when there's no clear end date it's frustrating and frightening," Konicki said.
The online shopping marathon appears well-timed. During a recent chamber-hosted online Business After Hours gathering, Konicki said, members discussed approaches they are using to generate business.
"They shared how they are changing and reimagining how they do business," Konicki said.
Several members said they had applied for loans from the federal Small Business Administration but were awaiting the arrival of the much-needed funds, Konicki said.
The following is a list of businesses that plan to participate in the showcase on Saturday: Capizzano Olive Oils & Vinegar, Herbwise Naturals, Affordable Furnishings, Toscano's Men's Shop, The Eagle's Nest Gallery, Mary D's Antiques, Woodmansee's Gift Shop & Boutique, Cahill and Company, Westerly Gifts, Tapped Apple Winery and Cidery, Deja Vu Consignment Room, Uptown Salon & Spa, Miceli's Furniture, and Watch Hill Designs.
