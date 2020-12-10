WESTERLY — Community leaders from a variety of backgrounds gathered virtually Thursday to discuss ways to impart a message of safety as COVID-19 positivity rates continues to climb throughout the state and most of the country.
Educators, state and local elected officials, doctors, faith leaders, and business representatives all discussed their efforts to date and ideas on how to move forward. Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee, who hosted the meeting, said he believed the leaders stood the greatest chance of connecting with their various constituencies.
"You have this great rapport with the people you provide services to. Share with me the types of things you think need to be shared that could help contain this virus and keep your constituents safer," McKee said.
The Rev. Sunil Chandy, Christ Episcopal Church rector, called for a respectful approach and recognition of the anxiety and fear spurred by the pandemic and responses to it.
"The way I think we deal with the fear is we should not be judgmental when they disagree, but be as gentle and loving as we can to help them understand. The more they feel like they are being heard and the more we can present science and logic I think that will be good for us in general," Chandy said.
Some parishioners have asked Chandy to discontinue in-person Mass while others, he said, have expressed a strong need for worshiping in person. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau related a similar dichotomy in reaction to the school district's efforts to keep students, their families, and teachers safe.
"... No matter which we go we get beat up … but we're just doing the best we can to keep our kids in face-to-face learning, because we know it is in their best interest, and do it safely," Garceau said.
Acknowledging the changing nature of the response to the virus and recommendations from public health experts "would go a long way" to helping, said Dr. William Conlin, an emergency medicine physician and associate chief medical officer at Westerly Hospital.
"We have come out with dicta that have not proven to be true. There has to be a recognition that what is put out there is based on the best knowledge at the time ... a message that we are not infallible," Conlin said.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said a unified approach is necessary.
"We all have to be on the same page to get everyone in town to buy in ... if we're all over the place people aren’t going to trust the message," Lacey said.
For the most part, state Sen. Dennis Algiere said, individuals want to comply with recommendations for slowing the spread of the virus, but the longer the pandemic wears on the harder it gets.
"People are begging for normalcy and it's not there yet," Algiere said.
Ben Barber, who handled the technological presentation of the meeting and helped organize it with Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., offered to develop video messages delivered by community leaders.
"It needs to be a compassionate message of personal responsibility," Barber said.
Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce executive director, suggested a campaign in which individuals discuss why they are following the recommendations.
"It needs to be a call to action on why we need to step up and be more vigilant," Konicki said.
McKee offered his continued assistance and said he hopes to conduct similar discussions throughout the state.
