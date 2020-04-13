WESTERLY — Disrupted supply lines, panic purchasing and wary employees are a few of the things local grocers say they are facing as COVID-19 tightens its grip on society.
The virus has changed everything for everyone. For the owners of stores such as McQuade's Marketplace and Dunns Corners Market, that means getting to work early, scrambling to keep shelves stocked, and developing new cleaning standards to keep customers and employees safe from the highly-contagious and sometimes fatal disease.
"It's been difficult. Business has changed a lot and we're doing our best to adjust to it and fill in all the gaps, even if it means seeing different labels. We're trying to satisfy people's needs and trying hard to serve the community," said Michael McQuade, president and owner of three grocery stores — in Westerly, Mystic and Jamestown.
The stores are sanitized each night at the end of business, and intense cleaning efforts occur throughout the day, McQuade said. Electric pressure washers are used to clean carriages, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the store for customers and staff.
Both McQuade and Tony Spino, co-owner of Dunns Corners Market, had plastic shields erected to protect workers at the checkout and other service counters. Spino is providing gloves for staff and customers and also provides a curbside service for customers who prefer not to enter the store.
The stores have been trying to find surgical masks for employees. When his own channels proved fruitless, McQuade said he tried using the store pharmacy's supply lines for the masks as well as those that his brother, Tom, uses at McQuade's Ace Hardware, but he had no luck until late last week, when his order was accepted.
"Our staff will wear those if we get what we ordered. You never know what you're going to get," McQuade said of the uncertain atmosphere.
McQuade is also involved with an effort to make masks for his workers.
"But that's 500 people, it's a lot of labor," McQuade said.
While McQuade said some of his staff has decided not to work for fear of contracting the virus, Spino said he has lost half of his staff and is looking to hire additional help. The outspoken Spino said he understands the health concerns of his workers but wonders if other factors are in play.
"I think the government is making it easy for people to sit at home rather than work," he said, referring to relaxed unemployment compensation regulations and increased benefits.
As a gesture of thanks to his remaining employees and to give everyone a rest, Spino planned to close his store Monday, the day after Easter.
Supply, price uncertainty
McQuade and Spino said the current environment has made ordering many items unpredictable. Yeast, the two men said, is very hard to find and keep in stock, as baking has become a much more popular activity. Supply and demand has increased the cost of many meat products, and some processing plants have shutdown or reduced output due to the same types of staffing problems the two stores face.
"The wholesale price is going through the ceiling," McQuade said of the cost of meat.
Along with baking, McQuade said it's apparent that old-fashioned family meals are making a comeback. Sales of pre-made dinners, a growth area before the novel coronavirus crisis, are off by about 60%, he said.
"It's more like business was in the 1970s ... we've sold five times the amount of roasts," McQuade said.
Spino has observed similar trends, saying that yeast has been nearly impossible to find for weeks and flour flies off the shelves immediately.
Overall, McQuade said the COVID-19 crisis has pushed out-of-stock rates from a normal 3-5% to 40-60%.
"That's the biggest challenge," McQuade said.
Getting creative
The virus has prompted ingenuity and creativity. By widening its supplier network, McQuade said his small company has managed to find some items that other stores have not.
"We called a hotel warehouse ... and bought all the toilet paper he had at the time, so we haven't been out of toilet paper for three weeks," McQuade said.
Similarly, McQuade said, he has turned to restaurant suppliers to find staples such as rice and beans.
Because of the run on toilet paper, Spino said, distributors limit quantities. "I can only get two cases a week. I get it in and it's gone," Spino said.
Disinfectant wipes and other cleaning products have been hard to find, as health care facilities are given top priority, McQuade said.
"One thing multiplies on another in terms of not being able to get stuff. Hospitals and nursing homes are the top priority and rightfully so," McQuade said.
Grateful customers
Spino said his customer base has remained loyal. "They're very supportive and I feel like they're behind us," Spino said.
About a third of Spino's summer customers have already arrived to Westerly. He said the seasonal residents have been very respectful and cautious.
"They call ahead and don't want to come into the store just in case. They're very thankful to us for doing what we're doing," Spino said.
Like McQuade, Spino has been in the grocery business for decades.
"I've never seen anything like this. The only thing close was the Blizzard of '78 but that wasn't this bad and it only lasted three or four days," Spino said of the mammoth winter storm that shut down major parts of New England and the Northeast in 1978.
