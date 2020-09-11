071819 WES Farmers Market 717.JPG
Buy Now

Kathryn Jackson, left, owner of West Beach Farm in Quonochontaug, talks with a customer looking over her selection of fresh vegetables. Despite morning showers, shoppers did turn out for the Farmers Market on Main Street in Westerly on Thursday July 18, 2019. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Denison Farmers Market: Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., at the Denison Homestead, 120 Pequotsepos Road,  Mystic. Call 860-536-9248 for more information.

Jonnycake Center Farmer's Market: Wednesdays, 9 to 11:30 a.m., 23 Industrial Drive, Westerly, no-contact, drive up free bag of fresh vegetables and fruits. Clients without car access can contact Jonnycake Food Pantry at sshaw@jonnycake.org or 401-377-8069, ext. 112, for assistance.

Olde Mistick Village Farm Market: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com or call 860-536-4941.

Stonington Village Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, 22 Bayview Ave. Visit sviastonington.org/farmers-market for more information.

Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 85 Main St. Visit westerlylandtrust.org/portfolio/farmers-market for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.