Denison Farmers Market: Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., at the Denison Homestead, 120 Pequotsepos Road, Mystic. Call 860-536-9248 for more information.
Jonnycake Center Farmer's Market: Wednesdays, 9 to 11:30 a.m., 23 Industrial Drive, Westerly, no-contact, drive up free bag of fresh vegetables and fruits. Clients without car access can contact Jonnycake Food Pantry at sshaw@jonnycake.org or 401-377-8069, ext. 112, for assistance.
Olde Mistick Village Farm Market: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic. For more information, visit oldemistickvillage.com or call 860-536-4941.
Stonington Village Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, 22 Bayview Ave. Visit sviastonington.org/farmers-market for more information.
Westerly Land Trust Farmers Market: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 85 Main St. Visit westerlylandtrust.org/portfolio/farmers-market for more information.
