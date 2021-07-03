STONINGTON — Business is booming for area auto dealerships, a far cry from a year ago when many showrooms were still closed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The turnaround hasn’t been without its challenges, however — local dealerships are finding themselves in the unique position of working to keep inventory in stock during a nationwide shortage of vehicles.
Staff at both Valenti Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Brustolon Buick GMC Truck in Mystic said while they have been able to replenish stock, often daily, they have not been completely void of the impact of the national shortage. Both lots had a good inventory available mid-week, with a wide selection of both new and used vehicles, but each sales location also had notable holes in their lots where end-of-year sales and other available models might normally be parked heading into the July Fourth weekend.
Brustolon owner Cynthia Casey said the new challenges haven’t stopped her staff from remaining focused on the positives: people are buying, new stock is still regularly being made available and there are plenty of opportunities for both buyers and sellers in the used car market as well.
“Even with the nationwide shortage, this is a wonderful time to purchase a vehicle,” Casey said Wednesday. “We are staying positive and are happy to be here to help.”
For dealerships like Brustolon, which is family owned and operated, the shutdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic presented a huge challenge. Travel was greatly restricted and people were ordered to stay home, showrooms were closed to the public and even when they reopened had to do so often by appointment only, and dealers across the country found themselves with plenty of cars and trucks.
As the impact of the virus spread, automotive factories shut down for several months. The nationwide move to working at home led to far fewer cars on the road and high demand for laptops and monitors that caused a shift in semiconductor base production from automotive microchips to technologies for computer electronics.
One year later, the entire landscape has changed — even if the root cause still stems from the initial pandemic shutdown that took place 15 months ago.
The combination of economic stimulus payments, vaccination efforts and loosening of restrictions aided in a faster-than-expected rebound for the industry, and automobile makers were unable to ramp up production, in part due to the microchip shortage that has persisted since production slowed and demand shifted more than a year ago. Analysts foresee no return to normal before next year.
“It’s like toilet paper was a year ago,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive, in an interview with the Associated Press. “Everyone is rushing to buy a car.”
Cox Automotive surveys suggest that 63% of potential buyers will stay in the market, the AP report said, even with higher prices and a meager selection of vehicles. With new vehicles, Cox said prices are jumping drastically and discounts are disappearing without the overstock to drive periodic sales.
In April, Cox Automotive reported the nation’s total new-vehicle inventory had plummeted 42% from the previous year. At the same time, discounts fell 5% from March to April and 25% from a year ago, an average of $3,239 per vehicle.
The news isn’t all bad for consumers, however. With the rise in demand, Valenti Auto Group President and General Manager Rob Valenti said there has been a rise in value for trade-ins as well.
The new challenges also haven’t stopped local dealerships from working to make sure that new stock is available and see that customers are able to get what they want. Both Valenti and Brustolon have turned to their own “trade secrets” in order to keep new cars and trucks coming in and offer opportunities for customers to get a sell order if there is a specific make and model they are seeking.
Valenti said the combination has helped to keep his customers happy, and the value of trade-ins has even convinced some to turn in their old, unused cars now while they wait for the sell order to arrive.
“We had one gentleman who came in the other day, and when I told him what his old car was worth, he said he didn’t need it before the new one came and arranged to bring it to us that day,” Valenti said.
The two dealerships have also used the increase in demand to continue to be good community partners as well. Valenti explained that his dealership donates to many local organizations including Mystic Aquarium, Denison-Pequotsepos Nature Center, Stonington High School scholarships and more. Brustolon has also given back to the community through annual donations to a number of local nonprofit organizations.
Casey said the physical presence a dealership provides, versus buying a car online, also provides customers with after-purchase service and support to assure consumers are happy not only in purchasing the vehicle, but remain happy after they have received their new car.
“We are committed to making sure every customer has a good experience and is completely satisfied even after they have left the lot,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.