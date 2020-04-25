MYSTIC — Mystic & Noank Library will host a family story time program digitally on Zoom, the web conferencing app, every Saturday at 11 a.m., from April 25 through June 20. The 30-minute program will feature stories and activities and is aimed at preschoolers and their caregivers.
Registration is required. To register, visit mysticnoanklibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.