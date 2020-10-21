NORTH STONINGTON — Local residents seeking to have a COVID-19 test will be able to do so this weekend for free at Wheeler Middle School.
The Ledge Light Health District is hosting the free COVID-19 testing on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the middle school, 297 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington. Testing is available for everyone, including those not experiencing symptoms.
No appointment, insurance or doctors’ orders are needed to receive a test. All tests offered use a PCR testing method, which is used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the presence of the body’s immune response, or antibodies. By detecting viral RNA, which will be present in the body before antibodies form or symptoms of the disease are present, the tests can tell whether or not someone has the virus very early on.
Those tested usually receive results in approximately 3 days, officials said.
Those with questions are also encouraged to contact Jennifer Muggeo, deputy director of the Ledge Light Health District, by phone at 860-910-0386 or by email jmuggeo@llhd.org.
The health district is also offering other testing sites around the state on a variety of upcoming dates. For a complete list of test sites, visit www.llhd.org.
— Jason Vallee
