GROTON — Together with PhysicianOne Urgent Care, Ledge Light Health District is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing to all essential workers and symptomatic residents in the community at Fitch High School, 101 Groton Long Point Road, on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Essential workers do not need to have symptoms to be tested, but must complete a pre-screening. For those on the front lines and their families, visit p1uc.com or call 855-349-2828.
Testing is also available for any Connecticut resident with symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste. Patients must schedule a virtual visit with a PhysicianOne Urgent Care provider in advance to receive a test at the event.
For more information, visit llhd.org or Facebook.com/LedgeLightHD.
