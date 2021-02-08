Officials with the Ledge Light Health District said Monday that after a rush of registrations submitted by those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, all district appointments for the week have been filled.
The health district announced Monday that there were no remaining vaccinations available this week after the district received numerous requests after opening an online registration system to those ages 65 and older. Those who sought to open the registration form Monday afternoon were met with a message that simply states, "This COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now full."
"Last week we shared that more providers are coming on-line and appointments are starting to open up. This past Monday, the Yale-New Haven Health System launched a mass vaccination site at Mitchell College, and on Tuesday the CVS in Waterford began offering appointments," the health district said in a press release Friday. "In addition, some eligible people are hearing directly from their health care providers regarding available appointments. This expanded access is good news."
Those seeking an appointment at a district-sponsored clinic will be able to resume registering again on Feb. 15, officials said.
All vaccinations by all providers are by appointment only. Officials said those eligible to be vaccinated, can also visit the following websites to look for an available vaccination appointment:
- Community Health Center and some other vaccine providers use a CDC system called Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) to schedule vaccination appointments. If you are 75 years of age and older and live or work in Connecticut, you may visit https://dphsubmissions.ct.gov/OnlineVaccine to begin the VAMS registration process.
- Hartford Healthcare uses a system called MyChartPlus to schedule vaccination appointments. If you are 75 years of age and older, you can visit https://mychartplus.org/mychart/signup to sign-up.
- Yale-New Haven Health System uses their portal to schedule vaccination appointments. If you are 75 years of age and older, you may sign up at https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/covid-19/vaccine/get-your-covid-vaccine.aspx.
- CVS in Waterford is now offering COVID vaccinations through their scheduling system. If you are 75 years of age and older you can visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-banner-1-link2-coronavirus-vaccine to sign-up.
Additional information regarding other vaccination opportunities, the vaccine roll-out and other COVID-19 data can be found at https://llhd.org/coronavirus-covid-19-situation/covid-19-vaccine/.
