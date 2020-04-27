HARTFORD — Advocates who allege Connecticut prison inmates are being put at risk of COVID-19 are focusing their efforts in federal court.
A state Superior Court judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit that could have led to the release of those deemed most at danger of contracting the coronavirus. Judge Barbara N. Bellis ruled that state policies do not rise to the level of a conscious disregard for inmate health or safety.
But there are two federal lawsuits filed by prisoners that allege the conditions violate their constitutional rights.
Dan Barrett, American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut legal director and an attorney in one of those cases, said they are seeking class-action status. He said the state continues to house hundreds of prisoners in dangerous conditions, such as dormitories and bunk rooms where social distancing is impossible.
“You’ve got these really big rooms where, as some of the prisoners have told us, they sleep within 2 to 3 feet of 10 people,” he said.
Connecticut has taken the unusual step of transferring inmates who have tested positive for the virus to a central location. For men, that is the maximum-security Northern Correctional Institution, where they are held in solitary confinement for at least 14 days before being returned to the general population.
In an affidavit for the state lawsuit, inmate Roger Johnson described being allowed out of his isolation cell just once to make a phone call home.
“I didn’t take a shower for two weeks,” he said. “When I asked why I couldn’t take a shower, they said if we took a shower we would get the virus in the air.”
He said back in the dorms, inmates were taking aspirin and Tylenol to try and hide their fevers and avoid being sent to Northern.
Correction Department spokeswoman Karen Martucci said the department’s polices are designed to protect the inmates, noting that COVID-19 patients in hospitals also aren’t allowed to wander freely.
She said inmates in dorms are required to wear masks, but acknowledged that social distancing is a challenge in those facilities. Also, she said the state is speeding up releases but needs to be sure that those eligible to be let out early have a place to live and services on the outside to help prevent recidivism.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
In other coronavirus-related developments around Connecticut:
Nursing home inspections
A team of investigators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and members of the Connecticut National Guard are helping the state’s Department of Public Health investigate the growing number of deaths in the state’s nursing homes.
The Hartford Courant reports that on Monday federal investigators arrived in Connecticut. Also, the National Guard members were being fitted with personal protective equipment. They’re expected to begin entering the facilities as early as Tuesday.
Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered DPH to physically inspect every nursing home in Connecticut to makes sure infection protocols are being followed and there is enough personal protective equipment for staff. Data released Friday by Lamont’s office indicated there has been at least one positive COVID-19 case in 135 of the state’s roughly 215 nursing homes. There have been 568 laboratory confirmed deaths associated with the disease in Connecticut nursing homes and 200 suspected cases as of Friday.
Municipalities seeking help
Connecticut’s largest association of cities and towns announced Monday it is joining forces with a national coalition of state, county and local government groups to secure additional federal funding to help municipalities cover the financial fallout of the pandemic and an increased demand for services.
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said it’s also urging the governor to share a portion of the $1.38 billion the state received from the federal coronavirus relief bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.