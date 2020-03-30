WESTERLY — Two local businesses have announced financial matches to benefit a Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce initiative focused on responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
Lathrop Insurance plans to match chamber gift certificate sales made on Wednesday and Thursday up to to $1,000. Donated funds will benefit the Chamber Foundation's One Fund in its efforts to sustain local businesses. One Fund, a 501(c) non-profit organization, raises funds through donations and the sale of chamber gift certificates, valid at more than 200 locations and redeemable by businesses in Westerly, Stonington, Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton for 100% face value. The funds will be used to support local businesses, promote economic recovery, meet basic human needs and support local medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID pandemic.
"We've been a part of this community for over 80 years, and it's hard watching the effect COVID-19 is having on every aspect of our daily lives. In order to help local businesses and families, we're encouraging people to support One Fund in a way that makes each of their donations twice as meaningful. People need help right now, and they need it from all of us," said Dan Lathrop, president of Lathrop Insurance Agency.
Last week Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki announced that The Andrea Beach Restaurant issued its own challenge initiative, committing to match, up to $2,500, the value of chamber gift certificates sold starting Friday. The Andrea has also committed to donating $2,500 to Westerly Hospital, Konicki said.
Donations can be made by visiting http://oceancommunityonefund.org/donate.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.