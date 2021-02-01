Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening changing to rain showers late. Low 32F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening changing to rain showers late. Low 32F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.