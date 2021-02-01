HARTFORD (AP) — The winter storm that was expected to drop more than a foot of snow on much of Connecticut on Monday forced the postponement of numerous COVID-19 vaccinations, but was not impacting the supply of vaccine into the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
While many clinics paused operations during the storm, Lamont said he was not concerned that any of the vaccines that were thawed for use on Monday would go to waste.
“The vaccines, kept refrigerated, are good for eight to 10 days, so that’s not a problem,” he said. “And if this is three or four weeks since your first vaccination, if it gets put off a few days, don’t worry, it will still stay very effective.”
Some clinics run by Hartford HealthCare remained open Monday morning, but the governor urged residents to reschedule vaccination appointments.
“We're going to be able get everybody vaccinated, he said. ”Just at a little slower pace."
He said trucks delivering vaccines had been exempted from a travel ban on tractor trailers and would be arriving Monday and Tuesday with the needed vaccine supply.
Lamont said most of the the freezers in which the vaccines are being stored are located in hospitals and should not be impacted if there are major power outages caused by the storm.
“There are thermometers on the refrigeration units,” he said. “If the power goes off, if there's a change in the temperature on the vaccination, we get an alert. We have standby power for most of those locations.”
