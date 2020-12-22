STONINGTON — Gov. Lamont issued an executive order on Thursday allowing taxpayers to defer their second installment of real estate, personal property and supplemental motor vehicle taxes.
The program is meant to benefit taxpayers in need of a tax deferral due to furlough, layoff, business closure or other circumstances related to COVID-19 that has led to financial hardship.
A simple explanation of need should be supplied along with a signature swearing that the information is true. Delinquent taxes do not qualify for deferral.
The tax office suggests making monthly payments, because when the deferment period ends on April 1, 6 percent interest will be applied to any outstanding balance.
Any application after the Wednesday, Jan. 29, deadline will not be accepted per the Governor’s Executive Order 9R and the Office of Policy and Management.
Applications may be found at stonington-ct.gov, on Stonington and Pawcatuck Community Forums and on the tax collector’s website. Applications may be emailed to collector@stonington-ct.gov; mailed to Stonington Tax Collector, 152 Elm St., Stonington, CT 06378; or placed in the drop box in front of town hall. Applications may also be picked up in the tax office.
