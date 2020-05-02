WESTERLY — Thanks to a rescue pug named Waffles and a few long, solitary walks, Literacy Volunteers of Washington County has added a new — and much-needed — fundraising event to its spring calendar.
“Lace up for Literacy” is a walking event that encourages community members to head outside for exercise while maintaining appropriate social distances and supporting the work of the literacy organization, according to Executive Director Mary Carol Kendzia.
Like many nonprofits in this time of the coronavirus, LVWC was forced to cancel several important fundraisers on their summer calendar, including their annual golf tournament and the popular Joyce S. Ahern author event. Author Ted Widmer, the author of the bestselling, “Lincoln on the Verge,” was to have been this year’s speaker at the author series, one of the biggest fundraisers for the literacy group, which is typically a sold-out event that attracts hundreds to the Watch Hill Chapel lecture and the Ocean House reception afterward.
When board member Jennifer Richins Mellen was out on one of her regular long walks with Waffles, she came up with the idea for a walking fundraiser that adheres to the public health guidance on gathering and social distancing.
Participants are invited to register online at the organization’s website, set a goal for the number of miles they plan to walk in the two-week period from May 15 to May 31, and pledge an amount for each mile walked. Participants can also donate a set amount for their walk and invite others to sponsor them on their journey.
Walkers and sponsors can connect with one another through social media by using the hashtag #LaceUpLVWC or by posting their photos on the Literacy Volunteers of Washington County Facebook page. Although participants can walk anywhere they choose, there are suggested routes listed on the organization’s website as well as a link to the Westerly Land Trust properties.
The walking event will provide a way to strengthen the ties with the community while supporting adult literacy “in a fun and healthy way,” said Kendzia. It’s also a good way to remind people that Literacy Volunteers is continuing to provide one-on-one tutoring, conversation classes and individual study plans for adult English-language learners via online media. Many of the students are young parents who are schooling their own children at home at the same time, she said.
“We are still here and still busy,” she said. “We are open and we are available ... we’ve just moved online.”
Kendzia said many of the students are used to communicating with family members living in other countries via apps like WhatsApp and WeChat, so moving their classes online was an easy transition.
“It’s great to see the faces of our students light up when they connect with one another online and practice their English language skills,” she said.
Kendzia said when Mellen, a Weekapaug resident known for her long-distance walks, came up with the idea, it was met with enthusiasm by the staff and board of directors.
“Everyone loved the idea,” said Kendzia, “the board got on board very quickly.”
Westerly artist Elissa Sweet, who assists with marketing for the literacy group, designed a logo featuring a solo blue sneaker on top of a stack of books and came up with a catch phrase: “Your walk, your pace, your time, your place.”
Kendzia’s son, Glenn Kendzia, a musician who lives in Nashville, created a promotional video that is posted on the organization’s website.
One day early in the crisis, Mellen said, she was walking Waffles through Weekapaug and thinking about ways to bolster the Literacy Volunteers operating budget.
Literacy Volunteers is an organization near to Mellen’s heart. Her father, the late Robert Richins, was a longtime supporter of the organization and was very involved with securing guest authors for the Ahern speaker series. Mellen took her father’s spot on the board of directors back in 2016, and has been heavily involved with the group ever since.
“I’ve always been a big walker,” said Mellen, who, along with her husband, Scott, adopted Waffles the rescue Pug shortly before the pandemic arrived. “My dad was a walker too.”
The more Mellen walked, she said, the more the idea for “Lace Up For Literacy” took shape.
“I knew about similar fundraisers,” said Mellen, who was involved with a number of Boston-area nonprofits during her 20-plus years living in Wayland, Mass., where she and Scott raised their two children, Graham and Caroline. She volunteered at organizations like the Wayland Public School Foundation, Massachusetts Audubon Society and Rosie’s Place.
Echoing Kendzia, Mellen said she’s always thinking of ways to raise much-needed funds for the organizations and ways to highlight the literacy group, the work they’re doing and the free programs and services they offer.
“We’re doing such a good job with our students,” Mellen said. “I think it’s important to remind people that we haven’t disappeared ... that we’re still here.”
Mellen, who often listens to books on tape while she walks, said one day, as she thought more about the details of “Lace up for Literacy,” she was inspired to contact Libra.fm, the Seattle-based business that was the first audiobook company to allow customers to purchase audiobooks directly through their local, independent bookstores.
Libra.fm agreed not only to co-sponsor “Lace Up for Literacy” but to offer free one-month memberships to the first 50 people who register. The event is also sponsored by Savoy Bookshop & Café.
While most of the pieces seem to be fitting together nicely for “Lace up for Literacy,” Mellen said, there’s just one piece still missing.
The neckerchief she ordered for Waffles, featuring Sweet’s design, has yet to arrive.
For more information about Literacy Volunteers of Washington County or to sign up for “Lace up for Literacy,” visit literacywashingtoncounty.org or email lvwcexedir@gmail.com.
