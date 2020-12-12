Despite a devastating and deadly pandemic that's imposed limits on the seating capacities inside churches, chapels and synagogues and banned large gatherings, local faith leaders are determined to let the message of hope guide them as they plan for Christmas and Hanukkah services in the time of COVID-19.
From socially distanced, in-person masses, to Zoom, virtual-only, Facebook Live and parking lot services, clergy members in the two-state region have come up with some creative ways to hold worship services during one of the busiest religious seasons of the year while the coronavirus continues to rage.
"We're still feeling our way through things," said the Rev. Mike Najim, pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church on Elm Street in Westerly. "We are in uncharted territory."
"Christmas Eve Mass is usually standing room only," Najim said, "but that was obviously impossible this year."
"But as Christians, we are called to never lose hope," Najim said, reciting a verse from Isaiah.
"'Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength,'" Najim said, "The Lord is with us and will get us through this. ... It's all about hope."
At St. Pius, as with many churches this year, parishioners are asked to sign up ahead of time to reserve a place for in-person services. Also, like many other churches, Masses are livestreamed, then archived and available for later viewing.
Attorney Matthew L. Lewiss, president of Westerly's Congregation Sharah Zedek, said all in-person services have been canceled until further notice at the Union Street synagogue, which serves the needs of the Jewish community in Southern Rhode Island and Southeastern Connecticut.
"We can't get together to light the menorah or share latkes," Lewiss said last week on the first day of Hanukkah. "Like everyone else, we feel terrible about it, but we'll meet by Zoom and say our blessings that way."
"God comes to us wherever we are," said Rev. Gillian Barr, rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Stonington. "God is always present."
At Calvary, where Zoom services have been in place since COVID-19 cases began to rise again, an unusual Christmas Eve service is in the works.
"We're doing some prerecording now so it can be integrated and more polished, then we'll ask everyone to tune in Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. so we can all watch it together," Barr said.
Calvary is also holding a live, masked and socially distanced "Outdoor Christmas Pageant" on Dec. 20 "on the wide expanse of the rectory rear yard."
Barr, who said the pageant will be recorded for later viewing, said everyone is welcome to join all Zoom services at Calvary.
"This is not going to be a normal Christmas," said the Rev. Sunil Chandy, rector at Westerly's Christ Episcopal Church, "but this challenge will not stop our hope."
Christ Church has a number of Christmas services being planned, including a short, outdoor, socially distanced candle-lighting service on Christmas Eve, followed by a reservation-only, in-person "Christmas Eve with Holy Eucharist" at 10 p.m.
The church's traditional "Festival of Lessons and Carols," will also be livestreamed this year, he said, with in-person seating for about 70 people in reserved seats.
The "Candle Christmas Eve," said Chandy, will include the lighting of candles, the lighting of the Christmas tree outside the church, a prayer, a short message and the singing of "Silent Night."
"It will be short," he said, but the candles will symbolize "the light of Christ in the midst of darkness and challenge."
Across the street, the Rev. Dr. Cal Lord, pastor at Central Baptist Church, said his church is planning two small, socially distanced, "reservations-requested" Christmas Eve services inside the church sanctuary, but for the first time ever, he'll hold a 4 p.m. Christmas Eve service in the church parking complete with scripture readings, Christmas carols and his Christmas message.
"We'll have a portable organ and I'll be on a hay wagon," Lord added with a laugh. "It will be a little like a drive-in theater and people can tune in on their radios."
Lord said he found himself in an unusual situation earlier this year when he first started to plan Christmas services this year.
"I was discouraged," said Lord, a man known for his ready smile and upbeat demeanor.
"Christmas is usually such a joyful time," he said, "a time when people are coming together to celebrate and to sing Christmas carols."
It was then he reached out to the man he calls "my hero" for advice.
"I called Pastor Josh McClure," Lord said," and he reminded me to focus on the message of Christmas."
"It's all about hope," said McClure, the former pastor of Westerly's Pleasant Street Baptist Church who hosts "Living Faith for Today," a Sunday morning radio program on WBLQ. "Christmas is about hope."
"We've gotten so far off track with all the bad news," McClure continued. "People need to hear the Gospel of hope. We need to preach hope."
At the Lighthouse Community Baptist Church in Stonington, Pastor Ray G. Jones Jr., who spoke of the challenges of tending to the spiritual needs of his congregants during a time he described as a "public health crisis versus public health crisis," said plans are underway for a Christmas Eve service that will involve a combination of prerecorded and live readings.
"We're trying to find ways to involve people and connect," Jones said. "We don't want to lose tradition and continuity."
"People are feeling isolated and their spiritual rhythms have been disrupted," he added. "We want to provide some continuity but in a responsible way. ... By God's grace we're looking forward to the return of a more normal time. We're looking forward to spring and to the vaccine."
The Rev. Wayne Eberly, pastor at Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian, said while the church will continue with the Christmas dinner tradition — albeit socially distanced dinners-to-go — there will be virtual services only this Christmas season.
While he was initially disappointed about not having the church's usually well-attended, in-person Christmas Eve service, he realized it was "the best decision."
Plus, Eberly added, it reminded him of "that very first Christmas."
"There has always been human suffering," he said philosophically. "There's always been something broken. ... But God is always present, especially in these broken times."
"We can get caught up in the holiday and forget to focus on the manger, and what Christmas really means," Lord, the Central Baptist pastor, said. "Who knows, maybe this is a gift. It might be the best Christmas ever."
People interested in learning more about local church services are encouraged to visit the individual church websites for more information, Zoom instructions, links to videos and transcripts, and for messages of hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.