STONINGTON — A Wednesday public safety forum focused on juvenile justice reform has been postponed as a precautions over concerns regarding the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.
The forum, which was scheduled to take place Wednesday evening at the Stonington Public Schools Central Office building in Pawcatuck, will not be rescheduled until the uptick in COVID-19 cases subsides.
State Rep. Greg Howard, R-Stonington and North Stonington, said the purpose of the forum is the bring the community together to address a growing problem across the state. He said it is time to make changes, and he and fellow Republicans are calling on Democrats to join in a bipartisan effort to improve and address a justice system that is struggling.
“We have reached a point now where we have a juvenile population that is out of control. No system is perfect, but ours is a work in progress that has not had any real progression in some time now,” said Howard, a ranking member of the Public Safety Committee. “There is no fear of justice or policing anymore, and it is leading to a greater number of repeat offenders and offenses. We need to bring back accountability.”
An announcement will be made in the coming weeks once the date and location has been finalized, officials said.
— Jason Vallee
