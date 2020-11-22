Nicholas Philbrook poses for a photo at home, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Camarillo, Calif. Philbrook has been trying to convince court officials that he should be excused from jury duty because his father-in-law, a cancer survivor with diabetes, lives with his family. But court officials told him that is not a valid reason and he must appear in court in early December. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)