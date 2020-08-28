WESTERLY — A take-out sushi restaurant on Granite Street was one of six businesses cited this week for alleged violations of state COVID-19 requirements by the state COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force.
Ju-Sushi, 114 Granite St., was issued a compliance order. According to the order, a task force inspector found the restaurant scored a 4 out of 11 on Aug. 20 and achieved the same score two days later.
According to the order, the inspector described the restaurant's business manager as "uncooperative" and said the manager asked the inspector not to return.
The restaurant, according to the order, failed to establish a point of contact for COVID-19 compliance and also failed to develop both a written plan and an employee log. The order also alleged a failure to record cleanings and a failure to screen individuals who entered the restaurant while the inspector was present.
A restaurant worker said the facility would not comment on Friday.
Business owners have 10 days to correct deficiencies found in compliance orders or could face fines or a more severe order.
The Sandy Shore Motel in Misquamicut was one 10 businesses in the state cited by the task force for COVID-19 violations, according to an announcement released by the state Department of Health on Aug. 20. The announcements are released weekly. The motel had come into compliance by the time the announcement was released.
Six Westerly businesses have been issued compliance orders since the task force inspections started.
