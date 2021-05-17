WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly is teaming with Wood River Health Services to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the agency's Industrial Drive office.
The clinic, at 23 Industrial Drive, will take place from 9 am to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days: May 24, May 25, May 26, and May 27; June 2, June 3, and June 4. On June 5, the clinic will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon.
The vaccine clinic is available for Rhode Island residents age 18 or older except for June 5 only, when from 9 a.m. to noon local children ages 12-17 can attend the clinic to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This option requires registration in advance at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/jccvaccine or by calling 401-377-8069, ext. 1.
Walk-ins will not be accepted for those ages 12 to 17. Pre-registration is preferred for adults, but walk-ins will be welcome while vaccine supplies last. All visitors who pre-register must make separate appointments for each person in their party or household.
Adults can register at the signup genius website.
Healthcare professionals from Wood River Health Services will administer the Moderna vaccine to most adult visitors. Some single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be available on request.
Those who participate in the vaccine clinic will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for $100 in store credit in the center's thrift store.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc around the world, we feel it is imperative to bring life-saving vaccines directly to our community in Westerly," said Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake Center of Westerly Executive Director. "We can make a big impact by offering preventative healthcare that is convenient to where our neighbors live, work, and shop. With more of our local population protected against the virus, we can more quickly resume our normal way of life. We are grateful for our partnership with Wood River Health Services for helping make this wonderful effort possible."
Wood River Health Services has been providing vaccines at its Hope Valley main office since late February.
"Wood River Health Services is pleased to bring COVID-19 vaccines to the Westerly area," said Alison Croke, President and CEO. "We hope that by providing easy access to vaccines over a two-week period, local residents will take the opportunity to gain long-lasting protection from the dangers of the virus. Together, we can make a big impact in fighting COVID-19 while making a safer, healthier community."
For more information call the Jonnycake Center of Westerly at jonnycake.org or call 401-377-8069. Wood River Health Services can be reached at (401) 539-2461.
