WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly will host a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Rhode Island and Connecticut residents in conjunction with Wood River Health Services. The clinic will take place at the center, 23 Industrial Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 25, 26 and 27 and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 2, 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3 p.m.; and on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Healthcare professionals from Wood River Health Services will administer the Moderna vaccine to most visitors. Some single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be available on request. Residents must be age 18 or older to receive the vaccine, except for on Saturday, June 5. On June 5 only, a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to residents age 12 to 17.
Registration is required for anyone under age 18 and preferred for anyone 18 and over. Walk-ins will be allowed only while supplies last. To register in advance, visit SignupGenius.com/go/jccvaccine or jonnycake.org, or call the center at 401-377-8069, opt. 1.
As an incentive to encourage vaccination, anyone receiving a shot will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for $100 in store credit for the center’s thrift store.
— Sun staff
