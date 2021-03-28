WESTERLY — The Jonnycake Center of Westerly has received $12,000 in grants for the purposes of alleviating the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will help the center provide direct assistance to residents in need through a variety of social services programs.
Grants came from the John Clarke Trust, the Roy A. Hunt Foundation and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
The COVID pandemic has resulted in a groundswell of new struggles for underserved residents in the Jonnycake Center of Westerly’s service area. Issues range from health concerns to mounting job losses, financial difficulties, increased food insecurity, and decreased access to childcare and education. Families with lower incomes have disproportionately often borne the brunt of the impact, resulting in a more urgent need for help than ever.
With these grants, the center can purchase up to 120,000 pounds of food for its food pantry, and continue to offer financial assistance for essential needs such as rent or mortgages, heating, utilities and critical medical bills. Assistance is made available on a need-based basis. New clients are always welcome.
For more information about the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, visit jonnycake.org, call 401-377-8069 or visit 23 Industrial Drive. To make a financial contribution toward the center’s food pantry and social services, visit jonnycake.org/donate-2 or call 401-315-4584.
— Sun staff
