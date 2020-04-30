WESTERLY — The Walmart Foundation has awarded a $1,000 Community Grant to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly for emergency food assistance. The funds will be used by the center’s food pantry.
The center's Food Assistance Program provides a week’s worth of food to local residents every 30 days, complementing other government programs. Ordinarily, nearly 3,000 residents of Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton, and Richmond seek this monthly food assistance on a regular basis. With client numbers rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic and associated job losses, the center's food pantry is facing one of its greatest operational challenges in its 45-year history, center representatives said.
With schools closed, the center's Summer Program Looking to Alleviate Student Hunger has been modified to provide underserved children with a week’s worth of healthy breakfast and lunches every week through the duration of the closure. When schools are in session, the center's Power Pack Program provides nutritious meals and supplies to local schoolchildren in need every weekend during the school year.
The center’s weekly Farmer’s Market offers free fresh, locally-grown produce for Jonnycake clients and community members every Wednesday during operating season. Early this year, the center finalized an agreement to assume operations of the former Charlestown Community Garden, where the center had previously been a beneficiary. The center will use the garden to sustainably grow, harvest, and deliver nutritious produce for its food pantry and farmer’s market, as well as other peer local pantries.
"In a time when many are struggling, Walmart has demonstrated its commitment to caring for the most vulnerable in our community," said Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake Center of Westerly executive director. "The Jonnycake Center of Westerly and our food pantry are grateful for the $1,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation and our local Westerly Walmart. Thanks to their support, our food pantry is better equipped to continue serving and feeding our neighbors and children who are facing critical food shortages at home. Together, we are ensuring that no one in need has to go hungry."
For more information about the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, including its food pantry, social services programming, and thrift store (temporarily closed to the public while undergoing an expansion, but offering personal shopping services), visit jonnycake.org or call (401) 377-8069.
— Dale P. Faulkner
