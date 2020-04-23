WESTERLY — The Harry M., Miriam C. & William C. Horton Fund and its Trustee, Bank of America, has awarded a $4,000 grant to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly for emergency food assistance.
The funds, center officials said, will be used to provide food for individuals facing food shortages through the center's food assistance program, meals for students programs, and a farmer's market.
The center's Food Assistance Program provides a week’s worth of food to local residents every 30 days, complementing other government programs. Ordinarily, nearly 3,000 residents of Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton, and Richmond, Rhode Island seek this monthly food assistance on a regular basis. Between 2018 and 2019, Jonnycake distributed supplies for 214,637 meals – representing a 3.5% increase over the previous year. As client numbers rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry is expected to face one of its greatest operational challenges in its 45-year history, a center spokesman said.
The funds will also be used for the center's Summer Program Looking to Alleviate Student Hunger. With schools closed and local students learning from home, the program has been modified to provide healthy breakfast and lunch meals to any child in need in the center's service area. The money will also help the center's Power Pack Program which provides nutritious meals and supplies to local school children every weekend during the school year.
The center’s farmer’s market, also a beneficiary of the program, offers free fresh, locally-grown produce for clients and community members every Wednesday during operating season. Early this year the center finalized an agreement to assume operations of the former Charlestown Community Garden. The center will use the garden to sustainably grow, harvest, and deliver produce for its own food pantry and farmer’s market,,as well as other peer local pantries.
"In a time of uncertainty, the Harry M., Miriam C. & William C. Horton Fund and Bank of America have stepped up in a major way to help people in crisis," said Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake Center of Westerly Executive Director in a news release. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jonnycake Center of Westerly has seen an increase in new client signups. Unfortunately, we expect this amount to rise more in the coming weeks, which will put an increasing strain on our food pantry. Thanks to this generous grant, the challenge has been helped along significantly, and we can continue to feed as many neighbors in need as possible."
For more information about the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, including its food pantry, social services programming, and thrift store, visit jonnycake.org or call (401) 377-8069.
