NORTH STONINGTON — It's been a long and tiring year for many, as local residents and business owners have sought to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect those in the community. A new effort by the town seeks to combat social distancing fatigue and further reduce local transmission of the virus at a time when cases are spiking nationwide.
First Selectman Michael Urgo said this week that the town is in a good position after working to move itself out of the Connecticut Department of Health's "red alert" status, but noted that it would take ongoing efforts from the community to comply with social distancing requirements to remain safe.
"From our perspective as town officials, it's about caring for one another and coming together to protect everyone," Urgo said. "There are a lot of unknowns even still, but what is known is that masks make a difference, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings goes a long way to prevent the disease from spreading. One of our top goals right now is to keep reminding people of this."
Over the past month, North Stonington has seen a rise in the number of new cases each week, which had pushed the community into a red alert, signaling a high risk for COVID-19 transmission. A decline in new cases between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, however, pushed them back into an orange warning, even as surrounding towns continued to deal with high rates of new cases.
According to data from Ledge Light Health District, North Stonington has had a total of 53 confirmed cases since testing began back in March. The virus was also cited as a contributing cause of death for one resident.
Data show that in North Stonington, the number of cases jumped from seven during the last week of October to 14 during the first week of November. It has since declined each week, with 12 new cases between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14, and 10 new cases from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.
Data from the last week of November was not available as of Thursday afternoon.
Despite the recent rise in numbers, the town is still positioned better than much of the state. The Connecticut Department of Health reported that as of Dec. 1, only 18 of the state's 179 municipalities were not in red alert, a status designated when there are 15 or more cases per 100,000 individuals.
Urgo said he understands the fatigue that local residents and business owners may have, especially given the social distancing restrictions necessary to combat the virus, but urged those in the community to continue to "work together and stay the course" in order to keep those in the community healthy.
Town staff have also taken measures to raise public awareness to the importance of masks and social distancing as part of a message to promote unity and keep spirits up. On Tuesday morning, town staff installed eight "welcome" signs along main roads leading into North Stonington that remind people to follow all precautions.
"COVID-19 is not gone, please wear a mask. Take care of yourself and others," the sign says, with the town emblem displayed inside a heart.
School officials have also collaborated with the town to provide several messages on the digital sign at the entrance to Wheeler High School encouraging use of masks, and employees at town hall have put signs up at the main entrance and department entrances to help inform the public.
Urgo said the effort is simply to inform and promote unity, which will be necessary in order to prevent further outbreak in North Stonington. If possible, Urgo also asked local residents to consider taking a break from large holiday gatherings this year to help keep their family and friends safe.
"The only advice I would have is that if there is any way to put these type of gatherings off for a while until this is behind us, it is worth considering," Urgo said. "Even when with family outside the home, wear a mask. The last thing anyone wants to hear is that two weeks after a celebration, someone you know and love has become sick or worse."
No reason to close
Urgo said that despite a rise in cases regionally, the town is positioned to avoid any sort of full closure in the future. He said since the start of the pandemic, those at town hall have worked to enhance digital services, reduce in-person interactions and continue to provide quality government services for residents.
Among those efforts, he said, officials have been able to enhance safety protocols and acquire the necessary personal protective equipment to continue to provide daily services for its residents and businesses.
He said as a result, there does not appear to be any foreseeable reason to close town hall anytime in the near future.
"It was a lot different when this thing first started; not a lot was known and the state went into a full shutdown. There are protocols and safeguards in place that should help prevent any future closures and we are confident that we can continue to operate without issue," he said.
