WESTERLY — Looking to close a $1.6 million gap between the budget it approved for 2020-21 and the amount approved by the Town Council, the School Committee plans to cut its ties with the Tower Street School Community Center and turn the building over to the town effective July 1.
The move, which School Committee members approved unanimously Thursday, will save the School Department about $366,000, including $205,900 in building operations costs. The School Department, in recent years, has moved public school programming and classes out of the building, leaving just a state-mandated transition program for 18- to 22-year-old special education students. While some of the other remaining offerings at the center have an education component, they are not considered to be parts of the public school system.
The School Committee's vote came despite concerns raised by residents both during the meeting Thursday and in written comments. Members of the School Committee said they shared those concerns but believed cutting ties was necessary as a cost-savings measure and expressed hope the Town Council would assist with efforts to keep the programs in the town.
Residents said the programs offer critical services and should be located centrally in order to accommodate families with transportation issues. The programs include before- and after-school programs, early childhood programs (including a community garden), parent programs, and a Chinese language and culture program for children. The municipal Recreation Department offers a table tennis program at the center, and the local branch of literacy volunteers rents space at the center.
"I'm afraid if we lose that opportunity for these families, we don't know what the long-term steps are going to be, because when they enter the public school system they already have a support system in place because of their participation in the Tower Street School Community Center programs ... and we all know how important family engagement is, and how it's a predictor of school success," said Laura Elson, a resident.
School Committee member Tim Killam praised the programs at the center, some of which he said his children have participated in. The committee's decision is "about the fact that we are in a real budget crunch. This is an incredibly difficult situation ... right now my [focus] has to be keeping the teachers in the classroom," he said.
Killam's colleagues on the School Committee expressed similar viewpoints.
"We've got a pretty significant gap that we need to close and I can't really justify eliminating some teaching positions," said Mary Adams, a member of the School Committee.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, the School Committee's former chairwoman, agreed the committee needed to address the budget gap but said members should commit to helping ensure the programs currently run at the Tower Street building continue at a different location.
"We're going to have to do our own policing and gather up the citizens to go to the Town Council meetings," Bowdy said.
Committee member Kristen Sweeney agreed the programs are important and suggested using some of the savings derived from closing the building as seed money to restart the programs elsewhere. She noted the committee's discussion comes as the world is reeling from the COVID-19 health crisis.
"The programs will be needed more than ever as we work our way through this pandemic," Sweeney said.
User fees would have to be increased if the committee decided to keep the programs at the Tower Street building, said Rebecca Greene, a member of the committee. The higher fees would make the programs too expensive for many of the current users, she said.
Maxson Hence, a resident, asked the committee to consider who would run the center if it moves, and also encouraged a search for potential donors to help sustain the programs. Hence is co-founder of the Ayers Foundation, which worked on the community garden program at the Tower Street center.
The Town Council's approved budget maintained or level-funded the allocation of local tax dollars for education at $48.45 million. The budget approved by the School Committee in February proposed a $50,124,718 allocation of local tax dollars, a $1.66 million or 3.44% increase over the current allocation.
The School Committee also approved about $468,700 in reductions to the 2020-21 education budget, leaving a budget gap of about $1.2 million. The committee will continue its work to address the budget gap during a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed and the public can speak during the open forum segment of the meeting by going to https://zoom.us/j/2685761891. The meeting identification number is 268 576 1891. Members of the public can also participate or listen by calling 1-888 475 4499 or 877 853 5257 and using the same meeting identification number.
