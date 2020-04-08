STONINGTON — A construction project that would bring a 26-room boutique hotel to the site of the Latitude 41 Restaurant and Tavern has been delayed until early 2022.
The Mystic Seaport Museum announced Wednesday that the Greenwich Hospitality Group, which will build the Delamar Mystic Hotel, has delayed the project by one year due to "economic and market uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic."
Seaport officials said the museum has also reached an agreement with the Coastal Gourmet Group, which currently operates the Latitude 41 Restaurant & Tavern, to extend the group's contract through Dec. 31, 2021.
"Coastal Gourmet will continue to operate (Latitude 41 Restaurant & Tavern) and will remain on-site to cater weddings and corporate events," said Dan McFadden, director of communications for the Mystic Seaport Museum.
Coastal Gourmet provides retail dining and catering in the River Room, Claggett Boat Shed and the north lawn for a variety of different events.
McFadden said Wednesday that extending the contract will allow the museum to retain these services once the museum is able to reopen until the construction project is ready to move forward. Mystic Seaport Museum President Steve White praised the group's work and said the museum is excited to continue its relationship with the catering group
“We are very pleased to be able to continue our relationship with Coastal Gourmet as they have been outstanding partners with the Museum for many years,” White said.
McFadden said the delay will obviously change the timeline for the project, which called for the demolition of Latitude 41 in early 2021 followed by the construction of a 26-room hotel and a 160-seat restaurant with banquet space, as well as a guest cottage, that was expected to open in early 2022.
Under the proposal, which was approved by the Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission in early March, the hotel would also have eight valet parking spots along a circle in front of the hotel, with remaining parking across the street.
If all goes as planned, McFadden said each stage of the project would be delayed exactly one year.
For the museum, the announcement is the latest in a busy past few weeks as the organization has worked to minimize the impact of widespread COVID-19 restrictions. In a letter to the state Department of Labor on March 30, the Seaport announced it would lay off 199 employees, including 68 full-timers.
Those layoffs went into effect on April 1. Some staff remain with reduced hours in order to aid with grounds maintenance and security, as well as to provide virtual resources and services for the public.
The Mystic Seaport Museum temporarily closed to the public effective March 13 under orders from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
McFadden said the layoffs were a decision that was not taken lightly, but reducing the work was necessary to help the organization remain financially sustainable through these challenging times. The hope is that the layoffs will not be permanent and that the museum will be able to return to full operations once they are allowed to reopen.
"We will reopen, and we hope this will allow us to be in a position to get things back to normal quickly once we are allowed," he said.
The Seaport also announced Wednesday that the departure of the Mayflower II, which had been housed at the Seaport for restoration and was scheduled to return to Massachusetts this month for use during a 400th anniversary celebration of the Pilgrims' landing on Plymouth Rock, has been delayed.
Plimoth Plantation, which owns the rights to the ship, remains closed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Staff indicated Wednesday that no timeline has been set for the boat's return, but that a decision would be made once the organization received clarity as to when it may be able to reopen.
