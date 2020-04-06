WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital is carefully managing personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other health care providers and is fine-tuning its planning and response to the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily basis, hospital officials said Monday during a briefing delivered to the Town Council.
As of early Monday evening, the hospital was treating six patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 — three were being treated in the hospital's intensive-care unit and three in its medical-care unit, according to Kerin Da Cruz, Westerly Hospital's vice president of operations. The officials also confirmed that one patient who tested positive for the virus died at the hospital.
The virus, which can cause severe respiratory problems, has infected an additional seven health care workers at the hospital. Da Cruz said five nurses and two nursing assistants had tested positive and were at home recuperating. In March, the hospital announced that a physician "associated" with the hospital had tested positive and was recuperating at home.
Hospital staff communicate with state Department of Health officials and members of Gov. Gina Raimondo's administration at least daily and participate daily in incident command communication with the Yale New Haven system, which owns Westerly Hospital and four others.
"I want everyone to know that we are well supported both by our system and the state," Da Cruz said.
An outdoor specimen-collection site established at the hospital is currently only for health care workers and other "high-risk individuals," said Dr. Oliver Mayorga, Westerly Hospital's chief operating officer. The hospital hopes to eventually gain approval to expand the site to collect samples from a wider range of people, he said.
"Because the only way to get a handle on COVID-19 is to know who has it and also tell them they have it and isolate appropriately so we can prevent the spread," Mayorga said.
The University of Rhode Island in Kingston and three other locations have been established as testing sites in the state. The sites require patients to have a health care provider’s order to receive a test. Mayorga encouraged individuals who think they have the virus to speak with their primary care provider to discuss whether a test should be ordered. Patients who are extremely ill should go to the emergency department but are encouraged to call before they arrive.
Most individuals who fall ill with the virus do not require hospital care, Mayorga said.
Respirator masks, gowns, gloves and other personal protective equipment are available at “an appropriate level," said Patrick Green, Westerly Hospital's president and chief executive officer.
Mayorga said the hospital is "trying to use the personal protective equipment in a smart way." Shortages of the equipment are because the virus is a worldwide pandemic and because a large segment of the equipment is manufactured just outside of Wuhan, China, where the virus is believed to have originated. Supply chains appear to be improving, Mayorga said.
A triage tent set up outside the emergency department entrance will be used, once operational, to screen patients who have COVID-19 symptoms "to limit exposure of the facility and staff," Green said.
Hospital staff are drilling and training regularly for a projected surge in COVID-19 patients, Green said, and have submitted plans to the state health department outlining how the hospital can increase its capacity if projections of patients with the virus exceed the facility's licensed number of beds by 125%, the projected surge level.
"We pray that it's not at that level, but we have lots of support in our system and our staff to be able to treat those patients," Green said.
Green praised the hospital’s staff for its "bravery and tenacity" responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
Support from the community in the form of meals for staff and other donations has buoyed the staff, Da Cruz said.
"We are doing very well in terms of keeping the morale up with the support of the community," Da Cruz said.
The hospital continues to provide care for non-COVID-19 patients both in the emergency room and in other parts of the hospital, officials said.
