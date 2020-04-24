Employees of the Yale New Haven Health system of hospitals and healthcare providers will receive financial bonuses in recognition of their work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The system owns five hospitals including Westerly Hospital and Lawrence + Memorial in New London.
The company announced Wednesday that full-time, part-time, and casual status staff, up to and including managers will receive "COVID-19 Recognition Awards." The bonuses will be 5% of earnings associated with individual employees' total hours worked between the first pay period of the calendar year and May 9. The bonuses will be included in the employees' May 21 pay. Employees at the director level and higher will not receive the bonuses.
"There are many well-deserved superlatives — from amazing to exceptional — that describe our Yale New Haven Health system team. It is with great pride and admiration that we thank you for making an incredible difference during these unprecedented times - every day, on every shift, and across our health system. Therefore, and with deep gratitude, we are pleased to announce that employees will receive a 'COVID-19 Recognition Award.'" a letter signed by nine system administrators announcing the bonuses reads.
Many employees, according to the letter have taken on extra shifts, covered shifts at other hospitals, or have temporarily assumed different roles based on their background and skills during the COVID-19 crisis. "In every situation, you have stepped forward and in the true definition of a hero, rushed toward the challenge, not away from it. Our patients and your colleagues appreciate it, and as your leaders, we could not be more grateful," the letter reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.