WESTERLY — In Weston, Fla., Friday morning, as the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus cases in Broward County crept to a high of 2,645, Dr. Patrick Kenney, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic Florida, prepared to make his daily rounds.
In Westerly, Kenney's mom, Nancy Brochu, expressed concerned for her youngest son, who, she says, "is working on the front line." The same son who once delivered The Westerly Sun in the Pierce-Pleasant Street neighborhoods of Westerly's North End.
As he does each workday morning, Kenney, who began his educational journey at Westerly's Apple pre-school, put on his mask and gloves and joined his team to go over charts of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
Cleveland Clinic tests roughly 150 people a day for the virus at one of five drive-through testing sites.
"And we still have our surge," said Kenney, "which is expected to hit in the next 14-21 days."
Brochu is full of pride for her son, who fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a physician, but said she's just as concerned that he's chosen a field has landed him smack in the middle of a highly-infectious pandemic.
"He's a hometown boy on the front lines," said Brochu. "I'm proud but I'm nervous."
Brochu said her son, who is "loving and caring and the kindest person I know," was inspired by his maternal grandfather, the late James Francis Kenney, a noted Boston-area obstetrician-gynecologist and fertility specialist.
Kenney was the last baby he helped bring into the world.
"He was a mentor to Patrick and a wonderful, wonderful man," said Brochu. "Patrick wanted to be a doctor from the moment he was born. He never wanted to be anything else."
"(His grandfather) definitely was an inspiration, very much an inspiration," said Kenney via telephone from his desk at the Cleveland Clinic on a break between rounds. "He loved his profession and he was devoted to his patients. He had a deep understanding of medicine."
He also had a deep respect for nurses, Kenney said, something that has stayed with him though his career.
"He taught me to be supportive of nurses," said Kenney, and that nurses are a doctor's eyes. He taught me to listen to what they say."
Like today, Kenney said, the nurses are the true brave front-line workers.
"The ER docs and nurses," he said, "the respiratory therapists, the dietary people, the cleaning people ... they're the ones who deserve credit. We couldn't do it without them."
Local roots
Kenney, 39, is the son of Nancy and Dr. Robert Brochu, and James and Linda Kenney — all of Westerly. He has two older brothers, Michael Kenney of Novato, Calif., and James Kenney IV, of Holly Springs, N.C. In 2017, Kenney and his partner, Stefano Palazzo, were married aboard the Norwegian Getaway with many Westerly friends in attendance.
After pre-school, Kenney attended elementary school at the State Street and Dunn's Corner elementary schools, middle school at the Babcock School, and graduated from Westerly High School in 1999.
Fellow '99 graduate Steven Morrone, the principal of Dunn’s Corners Elementary, has been friends with Kenney for more than 20 years.
"In all that time, he always wanted to be a physician," said Morrone, who remembers how Kenney studied his grandfather's medical books "for fun."
Now, he's helping people get better," said Morrone, "and doing whatever it takes to ensure people get healthy and stay healthy."
Kenney graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2003 before going to medical school at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He did his internship and residency at Broward Health Medical Center, Broward County’s largest medical center, and his fellowship in infectious disease at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.
"There is still so much we are learning about the virus from a medical perspective," Kenney said. "It's a novel virus, which means we've never seen it before ... our immune systems have never seen it."
Learning lessons
From an evolutionary standpoint, he said, "the virus is trying to figure us out while we're trying to figure it out. As more and more people get ill and recover, the more we'll learn about it."
Fortunately, said Kenney, when news of the novel virus first broke, the hospital's chief operating officer paid attention and took action so Cleveland Clinic has "a pretty good supply" of personal protective equipment.
"Back in early January, we started receiving bulletins and articles from the CDC about this outbreak ... so we're lucky in a sense, because we've been prepared."
But who can truly be prepared for the mysteries of a disease that is killing young patients who appear to be healthy as well as older patients who seem to be ill?
"I think we can learn some lessons from the flu epidemic of 1918," said Kenney. "But the best way to help is to realize that our actions can have a serious effect on others."
Kenney, who urges people to listen to the advice of Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, and continue to "wash your hands, stay at home, and observe social distancing," said he's been keeping abreast of the news from his home state.
"I'm very proud of Rhode Island," said Kenney who's been watching CNN and has seen some of the daily briefings from Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and the state's top doctor, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.
Dr. Alexander-Scott, the director of the state Department of Health, who joins the governor during the daily televised updates, continues to urge Rhode Islanders to do their part to curb the spread of the virus by washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, and covering the lower part of their faces.
"She is highly respected," Kenney said, noting Dr. Alexander-Scott's education and experience.
"I think that's what our government leaders should be doing," he added, "relying on the experts in the field."
"I know we'll get through this," Kenney predicted. "We are Rhode Island tough."
For Brochu, as proud as she is about her son and his accomplishments, she said she was a little disappointed when he made the decision to choose infectious disease as his specialty.
"My girlfriends and I were hoping he'd choose plastic surgery," she said with a laugh.
"But really," she added, "with all the depressing news these days, Patrick's story is like a ray of hope."
