Tri-County Community Action Agency is accepting applications for individuals and families in need of assistance with fuel bills. Homeowners and renters are eligible for heating assistance and weatherization services.
Residents served by the agency’s South County location, including in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond, may make an appointment to apply by calling 401-789-3016, ext. 2337.
