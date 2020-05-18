In this Friday, May 15, 2020 photo, photographers Jennifer Dougan, left, and Christy Mitchell, of Wallingford, photograph Lyman Hall High School student Imaan Raza, 18, and mother Umera Raza at their residence in Wallingford, Conn. Dougan and Mitchell are offering Lyman Hall High School seniors complimentary mini-prom photo shoots as a silver lining to the pandemic canceling the event. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)