Mark Carbonaro, of Canton, Mass., cleans a piece of exercise equipment, Monday, July 6, 2020, before working out at the gym, in Canton. Casinos, gyms, movie theaters, and museums are among the businesses allowed to reopen in the state on Monday, under the third phase of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus economic recovery plan. The rules don't apply to Boston, which is to move into phase three on July 13. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)