WESTERLY — A recently announced federal grant will be used to improve conservation practices on land surrounding Winnapaug Pond.
The $2,442,569 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Service to the Rhode Island State Conservation Committee will be used for projects aiming to reduce stormwater pollutants entering surface water and improve water quality in three watersheds in the state. The committee, part of the state Department of Environmental Management, coordinates the state's three conservation districts. The Southern Rhode Island Conservation District will implement the nature-based conservation practices in the Winnapaug Pond watershed.
"I'm excited to announce that the Rhode Island State Conservation Committee’s stormwater reduction projects are among the first Regional Conservation Partnership Program awards under the 2018 Farm Bill,” said R. Phou Vongkhamdy, NRCS state conservationist in Rhode Island, in a news release.
The grant funding was announced after the Westerly Town Council voted last week to borrow about $1 million to be used as a match for both the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Service grant and a $2.7 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers eel grass restoration project that calls for dredging about 75,000 cubic yards of sediment from the pond in the fall or winter.
Gina Fuller, a Westerly resident and district manager of the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, on Monday said the district will work with private property owners, including the owners of golf courses, to "install nature-based conservation practices to reduce the amount of stormwater going into the pond to ensure good water quality."
The Salt Ponds Coalition partnered with the Rhode Island State Conservation Committee in the grant application to the Natural Resources Service. The coalition, which works to preserve the state's salt ponds, pledged in-kind match dollars in staff time towards water quality monitoring. The town was listed as a partner on the application and Save the Bay sent a letter of support.
Combined, the Southern District partners pledged $882,894 in match funds, which should result in the same amount going toward the work on the Winnapaug Project, Fuller said.
"I am really excited about this project and the new partnerships we are putting together in the Southern District. Strong partnerships are the cornerstone of the regional conservation partnership program. The fact that we were able to leverage the town funds for the Army Corps of Engineers eel grass project toward this project and double that money to address the upland sources of pollution is proof of the power of partnerships to put conservation on the ground," Fuller said Monday. "Excellent water quality is critical for our salt ponds, oyster growers, fishing industry, tourism, and recreational opportunities. The effort the town and the Army Corps of Engineers are investing in the pond will be safeguarded through the work we do on the regional conservation partnership program to ensure coastal landowners are able to identify and install the most cost effective conservation practices to reduce the amount of pollutants entering the pond via stormwater run-off."
Last summer, the pond was closed for a few days in late July because of high bacteria counts. Bacteria also caused temporary closure of parts of the Misquamicut coastline and its businesses. The closures followed periods of heavy rain, which scientists say can wash bacteria from roads, yards, farms and malfunctioning septic systems into waterways.
The Winnapaug Pond portion of the project is unique, Fuller said, in that the primary agricultural producers/oyster growers in the watershed are negatively impacted by water quality, whereas in other locales agricultural producers can have a negative impact on water quality. The Winnapaug project will also result in public outreach and participation by private property owners who are not the traditional farm or forest owner customers of NRCS, she said.
Watch Hill Oysters, a Westerly-based business, leases a three-acre section of the pond for its oyster-growing operation.
The Northern Rhode Island and Eastern Rhode Island conservation districts will undertake similar projects in other parts of the state. The projects will attempt to inform farmers, ranchers and landowners on the use and effectiveness of natural systems-based conservation practices to address water-quality challenges.
"Through collaboration and aligning our resources toward a common goal, we're making an impact for natural resource conservation that could never have been realized on our own," said Sara Churgin, Rhode Island State Conservation Committee Project Coordinator, in a news release.
The projects are intended to serve as demonstrations to show the effectiveness of conservation practices to other agricultural and forest land owners as well as environmental advocates and local and state government. This will allow land-owners to better understand how best to implement these practices as well as improve their acceptance to implement, Fuller said.
This project will produce a natural systems-based conservation practice guide outlining the installation and performance of conservation practices to help property owners better select what would best work on their properties. The efforts are intended to generate momentum and acceptance needed to take advantage of other NRCS programs.
Outcomes of the practices undertaken will be measured through the use of a comprehensive water quality and quantity monitoring program for each control that is implemented. The data is expected to influence other property owners and municipalities in other watersheds by providing a cost benefit analysis.
