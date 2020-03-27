PROVIDENCE — At her Friday COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo added door-to-door checks by local police and members of the National Guard to the effort ensure that people coming to Rhode Island's coastal towns from New York state comply with her earlier directive to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
"Starting tomorrow, the National Guard, working with local law enforcement, will be going door-to-door in our coastal communities, asking people if they've come from New York and asking them for their contact information," Raimondo said. "Obviously, we will be doing out best to target those homes where we know people are likely to have come from New York. We have a pretty good sense of which are rental properties, which are second home properties, and we will be knocking on the door and asking folks for their contact information, providing them with the order that they must remain in quarantine for 14 days if they've come from New York State."
All hotels, as well as house and car rental companies, the governor said, will be notified of the new order, which takes effect on Saturday. Those companies in turn will be expected to notify their renters.
"I know this is unusual," the governor said. "I know it's extreme and I know some people don't agree with it. And it's absolutely not a decision that I make lightly...I wouldn't do it if I didn't think it were necessary."
It was unclear Friday evening how local police departments such as those in Westerly and Charlestown, were preparing to execute the governor's latest directive. Rhode Island State Police have already begun setting up checkpoints near Rhode Island's western border to stop passenger cars with New York license plates and ask people who plan on staying in Rhode Island to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
