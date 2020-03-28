PROVIDENCE — At her Saturday media briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo said that with only about half of Rhode Islanders complying with social distancing directives, it was time to crack down.
As of Saturday afternoon, Rhode Island had recorded its first two deaths from the coronavirus. There are 36 new cases and 29 people are hospitalized.
The governor's new "stay-at-home" order requires that people remain at home, except for essential errands, until April 13.
The limit of people permitted at any gathering has been halved, and groups of greater than five people are now prohibited everywhere in the state, including parks and beaches.
Travelers entering Rhode Island from any state by any mode of transportation are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
On Monday, all non-essential retail outlets will be ordered closed until April 13. Food stores will remain open, as will parks and beaches, but they, too, will be closed if Rhode Islanders continue to ignore the social distancing order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.