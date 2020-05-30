1. Who are the members of your small COVID-19 group?
Davnet, Una, and Roan (Plus our 2 dogs Olive and Sassafras, foster dog Raven, 4 guinea pigs and 10 chickens!)
2. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement?
Davnet: That my daughter has been donating most of her spending money to relief organizations.
Una: There are so many hikes in this area!
3. What was the most uplifting part of being isolated?
The generosity of our community pulling together to support each other.
4. What was the most difficult part of being isolated?
Davnet: Dealing with all the disappointments of so many once in a lifetime events canceled for my daughter who is a SHS senior.
Una: Not seeing your friends.
Roan: Having to stay inside all the time.
5. Do you have a special project you’re working on? If so, please describe.
Anything to keep everyone busy and tired at the end of the day. So far we have dug out our pond to replace the liner, started some raised garden beds and Roan has been working on his next rank in Civil Air Patrol.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
Lots of pizza and whatever we can dig out of the chest freezer! Being home means we actually have more time to cook a great variety of food.
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
Gallons and of gallons of ice cream... Applesauce and candy that we all hide in various locations around the house to make it last.
8. What mundane thing have you missed the most?
Davnet: Being able to see people smile.
Una: School
Roan: Walking more
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
Davnet and Roan: Hug people
Una: Have sleepovers with friends
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
Davnet: My children are embarrassed by me because I’m a loud talker. I keep getting put in Zoom jail...
Una: It’s funny when teachers are the ones to get kicked out of online classes
Roan: Random people requesting to join online classes
11. What are you doing to stay physically active?
Una is a rower with Stonington High School crew so lots of rowing on an erg. Also hiking and trail running at the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center and Avalonia Land Conservancy properties. Biking.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
Work, school, SnapChat.
13. What soothes you the most?
Evenings outside in the hot tub. Everyone wants to be out there alone so we have to negotiate time slots!
Una: Being outside and going on hikes
Roan: Relaxing in the hammock
14. What music have you been listening to?
We listen to everything! I’m listening to a lot of classical, Yoyo Ma, Kiri Te Kanawa, and my new favorite, pianist Khatia Buniatishvili. We just found out Tanglewood cancelled their summer series so that was a big bummer. We had tickets for Gil Shaham and John Legend so they remain in heavy rotation.
And we all listen to whatever Una recommends: AJR, Mac Miller, The Weeknd, Florence and the Machine.
15. What TV shows are you binging?
White Collar, The Office, Parks and Rec, Lost Gold of WWII, and all the Jim Carrey movies.
16. Top take-out restaurant?
Stonington Pizza, Johnny’s Peking Tokyo, and Graze in Westerly
17. Biggest frustration?
People who don’t understand the importance of social responsibility and don’t take other people’s health risks seriously.
18. Favorite board game?
Bananagrams, Scrabble, Trivia Pursuit.
19. How have you been changed by this experience?
Una and Roan: We are more independent and have learned to rely on ourselves. We do things that make us happy by ourselves without needing others.
20. What is your message of hope?
Davnet: We are very privileged to live in a community with lots of open space around us. As people seek refuge in nature during this crisis, I am hopeful they will understand and appreciate the importance of providing access to nature for everyone.
Una: I hope people will realize the importance of healthcare and making it affordable for everyone.
Roan: We shall overcome this virus.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.