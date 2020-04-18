1.Who are the members of your small Covid-19 group?
Our little four pack; Amanda, Josh, and the kids; Piper and Eli.
2.What’s the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement?
How fragile the whole operation of our society is/was.
3.What’s the most uplifting part of being isolated?
That the slower pace is accompanied by a shift in perspective. We're able to see that all of the "things" and "stuff" that made our lives so busy and complicated before aren't necessary. We're not going to stores every other day, and since income is limited, it's easier to make do with what we have. The kids are picking up on this shift, and we're hopeful they'll move into the future with more of a respect for being thrifty or frugal, and with even more of an appreciation for nature.
4.What’s the most difficult part of being isolated?
Not being with friends and family, not being able to hug each other. About two weeks ago, when Amanda's grandmother passed away, we had to attend her funeral on Zoom. While we were grateful for the opportunity to see and hear loved ones and to pay respect for a life lost, people are meant to comfort each other in person during those times, and we couldn't do that properly.
5.Do you have a special project you’re working on, if so, please describe.
Yes, we're full of them! Amanda's working on a mud kitchen for the kids using only things we had in our house/ yard and what we scavenged from a neighbor's renovation pile. We're also fixing up the shed, rebuilding our stone wall, adding to the tree house and expanding our fire pit. Josh has his pet project "Front Porchraits," where he travels around the region documenting people on their porches/front steps/windows, and asking them to describe what this time means to them and how the coronavirus and quarantine are affecting their day to day lives in order to make a portrait of life in our area during this unprecedented time.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days?
Amanda: We don't have one go to meal ... I makes what the kids like, what they consider regular comforts, ... meatballs, bolognese, turkey meatloaf, quesadillas, pizza night ... I sneak hidden veggies in wherever I can, so they're happy and I am too!
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat?
Amanda: For the kids and me, it's either chocolate chip banana bread or fresh baked cookies. For Josh, always ice cream!
8. What mundane thing have you missed the most?
Amanda: Being able to just hop in my car and go somewhere.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over?
Amanda: Hug my mom, and then invite friends and family to the house for a big meal.
10.If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience?
Eli is in 1st grade at State Street School, and his teacher Mrs. Richmond has been amazing. The way that Eli lights up when he gets to be in the "live" classes, via google classroom, is just amazing. She makes those kids feel so special and loved, and she and the other teachers that they see every day have fostered such a tight knit community among them. I honestly felt really overwhelmed when we first found out that the kids would be out of school for the foreseeable future, but it's been really great ... easier than I thought it'd be to adjust to the new norm.
11.What are you doing to stay physically active?
For my personal sanity, I try to get an in living room workout done most days, but we're also doing yard work every day which definitely counts too. The kids are outside in the yard, climbing and playing on various contraptions, definitely getting out all of that energy that kids come with. As for Josh, lots of yard work, but he also bought a few resistance bands and seems to be getting into that.
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world?
Amanda: Via FaceTime and messenger chats. Josh will have a guy's night, where he's tucked into a room with 6+ friends on FaceTime, they'll have a few drinks and laugh a lot at each other. It's fun to hear, and it got me doing the same with my girlfriends. We also chat with our neighbors at a safe distance, and both sets of grandparents visit the yard once or twice a week, again with social distancing rules in effect. Josh: I'm also connected via my portraits project, it's been great to talk with so many humans (from a safe distance, of course.)
13. What soothes you the most?
Not watching or listening to the news. I'm not trying to think too far outside of each day, because I have the kids looking to me more comfort, entertainment, normalcy ... I'm better for them when I'm just focused on the day to day.
14. What music have you been listening to?
We listen to a lot of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, John Prine, Lumineers, Lizzo, David Bowie and of course "Frozen" songs!
15.What TV shows are you bingeing?
We just started watching a show called "Dave" on Hulu, and Josh has been super into "Ozark."
16. Top take-out restaurant?
We love Grass & Bone, the Malted Barley and Pizza Vita.
17. Biggest frustration?
I can't speak for Josh, but my biggest frustration is the absolute lack of alone time that comes with having two young kids at home all day, everyday.
18.Favorite board game?
We play a lot of Princess Candy Land over here.
19.How have you been changed by this experience?
Amanda: I think the biggest change is the change in perspective. I'm grateful for the smaller things now more than ever. There was this magnificent rainbow the other night, as I'm sure some of you saw ... I was inside cooking dinner, Josh was editing photos, Piper was watching a show in her sleeping bag, and Eli was outside in the sandbox. Eli came bounding through the back door yelling at Josh to come take a picture. I went along, thinking we've all seen rainbows, but this one was huge! It seemed so close, and so vibrant, and then a second one appeared. It was breathtaking. I sent a text to our neighbor to ask if she was seeing it too, and she was. We were all able to share something special and beautiful, even if only temporarily, and even though we're not physically together. The simple joys are being appreciated.
20.What is your message of hope?
How we've seen our community rise to the occasion, and I think that's hopeful. Josh started his photo project to create a sense of community and to share people's stories when we can't physically be together. Our neighbor has been sewing masks and giving them out for free, which is so thoughtful and generous. We've seen people being so respectful of the social distancing, and choosing to wear gloves and masks when in public. I'm just hoping that this time where we all feel a bit frozen will help us re-prioritize and make us better versions of ourselves going forward. If we can look at what we can gain from this time, rather than what's being lost, we might just come out better humans on the other side of this.
